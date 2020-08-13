Mayfair Art Studios to Offer Additional Classes Throughout August

Chapman Cultural Center is excited to announce that Mayfair Art Studios will continue classes through the month of August!

If you didn’t already know, Mayfair Art Studios is a division of Chapman Cultural Center that is intended to be a dynamic arts incubator in the Arcadia village of Spartanburg, South Carolina (Spartanburg’s Westside, only 5 minutes from the Westgate Mall). It offers hourly rentals of dance studios, ceramics wheels or the entire studio, kilns for glass and ceramics, and music practice studios!

Chapman’s hope is that this new facility will bring together a diverse creative community to learn about, and make art. They also hope it will help the community to discover each other’s cultures and build a new, vibrant, and economically successful venture for creatives in Spartanburg County.

Classes being offered this month include Intro to Wheel-Throwing with professional ceramics artist Haley Swanson, and Galaxy Workshop, a Hip-Hop Dance Class with professional performer Moses “Galaxy” Jenkins.

Intro to Wheel Throwing will allow students to join professional artist Haley Swanson for a 2-hour session of learning and creativity with clay! During the class, students will watch an in-depth demonstration by Haley, followed by an hour of hands-on instruction on the pottery wheel. Students will learn the basics of working on the pottery wheel and make their own piece of pottery which will be available to pick up 2-3 weeks after the class.

This class is open to youth & adults age 16+. Students, age 12-15 can attend with a parent. The class is open to all levels, no experience is required and supplies are included. The cost is $45 per person.

Dates for Intro to Wheel Throwing are August 6 and 20 at 10 am & 2:30 pm + August 7 at 5 pm. Sign up here!

Galaxy Workshop is an hour-long class for lovers of hip-hop. It’s a light workout intended to be a fun and new way to get active through dance. It’s a great way to move and have fun while learning from an international performer and choreographer Moses “Galaxy” Jenkins.

This class is open to youth and adults ages 8+. All lovers of dance are encouraged to attend and no experience is required! The cost is $25 per person.

Dates for Galaxy Workshop are every Monday and Tuesday in August at 2 pm & 5 pm. Sign up here!

Scholarships are available to eligible participants. Email [email protected] for more information!

Written by Chapman Cultural Center.