Outbreak of Salmonella Infections Linked to Peaches Packed and Supplied by Prima Wawona

CDC and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) are investigating a multi-state outbreak of Salmonella Enteritidis infections linked to peaches.

Since the initial food safety alert on August 19, 2020, new information suggests this outbreak involves other types of peaches in addition to those sold in bags.

As of August 19, 2020, a total of 68 people infected with the outbreak strain of Salmonella Enteritidis have been reported from 9 states. A list of the states and the number of cases in each can be found on the Map of Reported Cases page.

Illnesses started on dates ranging from June 29, 2020, to August 3, 2020. Ill people range in age from 1 to 92 years, with a median age of 39. Sixty-five percent of ill people are female. Of 47 ill people with available information, 14 hospitalizations have been reported. No deaths have been reported.

Illnesses might not yet be reported due to the time it takes between when a person becomes ill and when the illness is reported. This takes an average of 2 to 4 weeks. Please see the Timeline for Reporting Cases of Salmonella Infection for more details.

Whole genome sequencing analysis of 10 bacterial isolates from ill people did not predict any antibiotic resistance. Standard antibiotic susceptibility testing by CDC’s National Antimicrobial Resistance Monitoring System (NARMS) laboratory is underway.

Whole genome sequencing analysis shows that an outbreak of Salmonella Enteritidis infections in Canada is related genetically to this outbreak in the United States. This means that people in both of these outbreaks are likely to share a common source of infection.

Investigation of the Outbreak

Epidemiologic evidence indicates that peaches are the likely source of this outbreak. This investigation is ongoing to identify other retailers that may have sold contaminated peaches packed or supplied by Prima Wawona or Wawona Packing Company LLC.

Retailers that sold these peaches include Aldi, Food Lion, Hannaford, Kroger (and affiliated retailers: City Market, Fry’s, Food 4 Less, Foods Co., King Soopers, Ralphs, and Smiths), Target, Walmart and Wegmans Other retailers also may have sold these peaches.

In interviews, ill people answered questions about the foods they ate and other exposures in the week before they became ill. Of 31 people with information, 27 (87%) reported eating peaches. This percentage is significantly higher than results from a survey pdf icon of healthy people in which 20% reported eating peaches in the week before they were interviewed.

Of the 19 people who reported information on how the peaches were packaged, 12 (63%) reported pre-bagged peaches and 7 (37%) reported loose peaches. Of the 12 people reporting pre-bagged peaches, 11 (92%) reported purchasing pre-bagged peaches from ALDI stores and 1 person (8%) reported purchasing from Target.

On August 23, 2020, officials in Canada linked their outbreak to peaches imported from the United States.

On August 22, 2020, Prima Wawona (Wawona Packing Company LLC) expanded its recall to include bulk, or loose, peaches. On August 21, 2020, the company recalled bagged peaches that were sold under several brand names at a variety of stores in multiple states.

FDA’s traceback investigation is ongoing to identify the source of this outbreak and to determine if potentially contaminated product has been shipped to additional retailers.

Consumers should not eat any recalled peaches packed or supplied by Prima Wawona or Wawona Packing Company LLC.

CDC will provide updates when more information becomes available at www.cdc.gov.