South Carolina Announces August 11th COVID-19 Update

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced on August 11th a total of 928 new confirmed cases and 16 new probable cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, 45 additional confirmed deaths and four new probable deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 101,360, probable cases to 770, confirmed deaths to 2,012, and 86 probable deaths.

Spartanburg County reported a total of 69 new cases and 1 additional death.

For a county list of confirmed and probable cases, visit the chart (PDF). For a list of confirmed and probable deaths, please visit this chart (PDF).

Testing in South Carolina

As of yesterday, a total of 853,899 tests have been conducted in the state. See a detailed breakdown of tests in South Carolina on the Data and Projections webpage. DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days a week, and the Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24-48 hours

Percent Positive

The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC statewide on August 10th was 4,648 (not including antibody tests) and the percent positive was 20%.

More Than 135 Mobile Testing Clinics Scheduled Statewide

As part of ongoing efforts to increase testing in underserved and rural communities across the state, DHEC is working with community partners to set up mobile testing clinics that bring testing to these communities. Currently, there are 136 mobile testing events scheduled through September 29 with new testing events added regularly. Find a mobile testing clinic event near you at scdhec.gov/covid19mobileclinics.

Residents can visit scdhec.gov/covid19testing for information about getting tested at one of 223 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities across the state.

Hospital Bed Occupancy

Inpatient beds: 2,423 available; 8,089 in use; 76.97% utilization rate; 1,330 inpatient beds occupied by COVID-19 patients (confirmed or suspected)

2,423 available; 8,089 in use; 76.97% utilization rate; 1,330 inpatient beds occupied by COVID-19 patients (confirmed or suspected) ICU beds: 359 available; 1,098 in use; 75.36% utilization rate; 339 ICU beds occupied by COVID-19 patients (confirmed or suspected)

359 available; 1,098 in use; 75.36% utilization rate; 339 ICU beds occupied by COVID-19 patients (confirmed or suspected) Ventilators: 1,044 available; 524 in use; 207 by COVID-19 patients (confirmed or suspected)

For the latest information related to COVID-19 visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.

*As new information is provided to the department, some changes in cases may occur. Cases are reported based on the person’s county of residence, as it is provided to the department. DHEC’s COVID-19 map will adjust to reflect any reclassified cases.