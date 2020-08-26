South Carolina Medical Professionals Discuss Why They Just Joined the Red Cross

As the Red Cross navigates hurricane season, the organization needs licensed medical volunteers ready to assist. The call for help has brought medical professionals from all backgrounds into our community, providing virtual and in-person assistance nationwide.

One of the newest medical volunteers, Kara Devine, is a junior medical student at Emory University. She has chosen to use her EMS license to support the Red Cross of South Carolina.

“I wanted to use it for something that was needed during this time,” said Devine. “I ended up signing up and getting the training which was really easy. Everyone has been wonderful. I just felt bad sitting on this knowledge and not helping.”

With a desire to give back to her community and advance medical skills, Kara is one of the many volunteers playing a vital role.

Lucy Gansauer, a recently retired nurse, has dedicated over 40 years to the medical field.

“This is something I knew I could do. My background in emergency management and disaster preparedness meshed well with the volunteer work needed,” said Gansauer. “I feel safe with the processes they have in place. I just want to make sure if there is a disaster that people have someone there to help.”

Having volunteered with the Red Cross in the past, Lucy understood the importance of medical professionals volunteering their time.

Cindy Stephens-Pugh is also a retired nurse that lives in the Eastern part of the state.

“I like helping and getting out there using my skills and knowledge. It just feels good,” said Stephens-Pugh. “You are helping people that are facing tragedy and having a hard time and we are able to reach out and help.”

Although most professionals are facing overwhelming challenges and demand, the new volunteers attest to the seamless virtual onboarding process. Building a diverse team of volunteers is a goal of the Red Cross to provide support during a busy disaster season.

“The process has been easy and there is always someone to call or email,” said Stephens-Pugh

FOR THOSE INTERESTED IN VOLUNTEERING: If you are interested in helping our community should a disaster occur, please go to redcross.org/volunteer or email your local contact

Upstate SC: [email protected]

The American Red Cross encourages all volunteers to review the CDC guidance for people who are at higher risk for severe illness, consult your healthcare provider, and follow local guidance. Our number one priority is the health and safety of our employees, volunteers, and the people we serve.