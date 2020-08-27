Spartanburg City Council Votes Unanimously to Extend Mask Ordinance for Sixty Days

Spartanburg City Council voted unanimously to extend the city’s mask ordinance for another 60 days at their meeting on Monday, August 24.

Originally passed during a special meeting on June 26, the ordinance requires everyone entering a grocery store or pharmacy in the cty to wear a mask or suitable face covering while inside the establishment and requires masks for all employees of restaurants, retail stores, salons, barber shops, grocery stores, and pharmacies when those employees have face-to-face interaction with the public.

Individuals who fail to comply are subject to a fine of $25 and businesses that fail to comply are subject to a fine of $100.

City Manager Chris Story told council that enforcement of the ordinance has gone smoothly for the most part, saying that officers have been able to ensure voluntary compliance when called and have not been forced to issue any citations. Recently, SCDHEC announced that COVID-19 infection rates have fallen 43 percent compared to a rise of 1.2 percent in areas of the state without a mask mandate.

For more from the city council meeting see the full video below.

Spartanburg City Council meeting, August 24, 2020 from City of Spartanburg on Vimeo.

Prepared by the City of Spartanburg.