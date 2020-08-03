Spartanburg Little Theatre to Suspend All Productions Until Spring 2021

With deep regret, and heavy hearts, Spartanburg Little Theatre has announced the cancellation of all productions through February of 2021 due to health concerns for their performers, staff, and audience members as COVID-19 cases continue to rise in South Carolina.

This applies to scheduled productions of Heathers, Sister Act, The Great Gatsby, Sh-Boom! Life Could Be a Dream, Every Christmas Story Ever Told, and the A Night at Studio 54 fundraiser. Spartanburg Little Theatre announced these scheduling changes to patrons and participants Monday July 20, via their social media channels and email.

The theatre has been monitoring national, state, and local guidelines since mid-March; trying to determine a plan to reopen safely. However, as there is still no timeline allowing for the reopening of performing arts venues in South Carolina, and many unknown and potential risks to the health of theatre participants and audience members still exist, the difficult decision was made to halt all planned productions and events until spring of 2021. Spartanburg Little Theatre plans to pick up their production season beginning with Savannah Sipping Society in March 2021 as originally scheduled. However, this too will depend on the course of COVID-19 and the ability to safely execute all that needs to transpire to protect theatre patrons, employees, participants, and the community.

More than 80% of Spartanburg Little Theatre’s revenue comes from ticket sales, contributions, sponsorships, ad sales, and schooltime performances for area educators and youth. The loss of that income will have a significant impact on the financial and artistic health of the theatre and the way in which the organization is able to reemerge and navigate a post-COVID 19 future.

To read Spartanburg Little Theatre’s full announcement, and donate to the SLT Resiliency Fund, visit their website at www.spartanburglittletheatre.com.