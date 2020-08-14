Spartanburg School District 7 Announces Health and Safety Protocols in Response to COVID-19

After months of adjustment, planning, and preparation, the majority of District 7 schools are set to resume classes next week, most of them in the hybrid learning mode because of the continuing threat of COVID-19.

Safe & Healthy Schools

The health and safety of students, educators, and families is paramount to District 7 as students and staff return to school. No future is secure without health and safety in place. Doing so requires decisions and plans for re-opening of schools to be based on medical science combined with educational best-practices to maximize students’ health and safety.

Including, but not limited to the following:

Reduced class size cohorts

Social/physical Distancing at all times and limited interactions of people at school sites

Hand-washing stations being properly supplied

Essential Protective Equipment (masks, gloves, hand sanitizer, soap, water) being provided

County, state, and federal guidelines being shared with educators, parents, and administrators as the recommendations change.

General Health & Safety Protocols

District staff is trained in COVID-19 safety protocols, and students will engage in lessons focused on hand washing and social distancing practices at the beginning of the school year.

Medical-grade, CDC-approved disinfectants will be used for deep cleaning campuses on a regular and ongoing basis.

Students, teachers, and staff will be encouraged to sanitize and/or wash hands frequently following proper practices.

Tissues will be provided in classrooms and common areas to encourage students and staff to cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue. Used tissues should be thrown in the trash and hands washed immediately with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, or hand sanitizer should be used.

Plexi-glass will be added to public reception desks and conference areas.

Social distancing and safety signage will be added and visible throughout school facilities.

Visitors to campuses will be limited to essential needs on the campus. Lunch visitors will not be permitted.

Main school entrances will be locked immediately after arrival times and remain that way throughout the day to help ensure effective management and safe screening of visitors. Visitors will continue to utilize the outdoor buzzer system located at the entry of every school building. Hand sanitizer will be available upon entering the building.

Volunteers will be limited to essential needs and approved by school personnel prior to arriving at the school. Any volunteers scheduled for work at a campus will complete a pre-screening survey prior to entering the school.

District 7 is permitted to prevent any individual who fails the health screening criteria from being admitted to the campus until they meet any of the criteria for re-entry to the campus.

Students will be encouraged to use backpacks instead of hallway lockers and cubbies to help ensure social distancing/space between students.

Health Pre-screening for Staff & Students

Parents/Guardians of students and staff will be required to self-screen daily before arriving at school. Anyone with a fever of 100 or higher should not come to school or a D7 facility.

District 7 will also administer temperature checks at all schools. Students will be checked in their vehicle. Students with a temperature of 100 or higher will not be permited on campus or will need to be picked up from school. Parents will be contacted to pick up students who are unable to remain at school. Students should be picked up within 30 minutes and no later than 1 hour from the time the campus contacted the student’s parent/guardian.

Arriving at School

Parents are encouraged to drop their child off at school, not walk with their child into school. Elementary Start time is 7:45 am, Middle Start time is 7:45 am, High School start time is 8:15 am.

Students arriving at school early will be expected to social distance and spread out in larger common spaces (pre-designated by the campus, like the gym, library, and cafeteria) until the bell rings to report to class.

Bus riders will be taught to space themselves out from others as they exit the bus and walk into the school building.

Students will be expected to use hand sanitizer immediately upon entering the building.

Bus Transportation Protocols

School Distict 7 will provide bus transportation for all students who register for transportation services and meet the eligibility requirements for transportation.

Bus drivers have been trained in COVID-19 safety protocols.

Each student will be required to wear a mask at all times while on the bus.

Bus riders will be encouraged to sit apart from one another and will be required to sit facing the front of the bus and keep their hands to themselves.

Drivers will be required to wear a face covering/mask.

Hand sanitizer will be available on all buses and are to be used by students when exiting the bus.

Seats, handles, and high-touch areas will be disinfected after every trip per SCDHEC guidelines, utilizing CDC-approved disinfectant through Electrostatic Disinfectant Sprayers.

When possible, bus windows will be opened to allow outside air to circulate in the bus.

Lunchroom Safety

School Distict 7 plans to utilize classroom and school cafeteria for student meals. NOTE: No parents/visitors will be allowed during lunch.

Cafeteria staff have been trained in COVID-19 safety protocols.

Classes will go to lunch on a staggered schedule to minimize the number of students in the cafeteria each period. The campus may add a lunch period to reduce the number of students in each lunch period as well.

All cafeteria staff will be wearing masks and gloves while serving students.

Seats, tables, door handles, and high-touch areas will be disinfected between lunch periods/use.

Middle school and high school students will be given a pre-order option to minimize face-to-face contact in the cafeteria line.

When possible, food items will be pre-packed and boxed to minimize face-to-face contact in the cafeteria line.

Water Fountains

Public drinking water supplies are safe to drink, however, the surfaces around drinking fountains, including the spout, button/lever and nozzles, could pose a risk for the transmission of COVID-19 and other germs. Although the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) advises drinking fountains can be used if cleaned regularly, in order to provide a safe environment and reduce the workload on our limited custodial staff, all drinking fountains in our schools will be turned off until further notice.

D7 is installing touchless water bottle fill stations that will remain active. They will not be operational in all schools on the first day, therefore the district encourages all students to bring in a FULL water bottle to school with them each day.

Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) & Masks

Students, staff, and visitors in District 7 will be required to wear masks. Masks will be required of all students while transitioning inside buildings and when class activities significantly reduce physical distancing.

The district is requiring face coverings (disposable or reusable) to be made with two layers of breathable material, and to cover the nose and mouth. Masks with ear loops or ties are acceptable as well neck-gaiter-style masks. Per policy triangle bandanas or scarfs will not acceptable face coverings.

Cloth face coverings need be changed daily and washed with soap or detergent and hot water. Make sure the mask is completely dry before you reuse it, as a wet mask can make it harder to breathe and can promote the growth of microorganisms.

Researchers say a tight-weave 100% cotton is the best bet. That’s because at the microscopic level, the natural fibers in cotton tend to have more three-dimensional structure than synthetic fibers, Several studies have found that masks made of multiple layers are more effective at blocking small particles.

A face shield is only to be used by students who are unable to wear a mask (unless students want to wear both a mask and a shield).

Handwashing & Hand Sanitizers

Students will be trained in proper hand washing protocols to aid in the prevention of COVID-19 and the spread of germs.

All students will be expected to wash their hands for 20 seconds at least two times each day, in addition all students will be encouraged to wash hands after using the restroom, before eating and when visibly soiled.

Handwashing stations are available in restrooms and some classrooms.

Hand sanitizer stations have been added in each elementary classroom and commons areas.

Hand sanitizer stations have been added in all common areas throughout all middle schools and high schools.

District 7 is following the toxic hand sanitizer list and making sure that all of our products – hand sanitizer, disinfectant sprays, cleaning solutions, and soaps – are safe.

Social Distancing Protocols

Staff have been trained in proper social distancing rules.

Signage is provided to help assist students and staff with social distancing in common spaces and hallways.

Social Distance processes are a personal responsibility of each individual attending school or coming to a D7 facility. Anyone causing a disruption or unwilling to follow D7 safety protocols, putting students/staff at unnecessary risk may be asked to leave the premises immediately.

The district understands that all students have different needs, but whenever possible throughout the day, students and staff will remain six feet apart. NOTE: it isn’t always feasible for staff and students to maintain six feet of social distancing at all times, especially in classrooms.

Campuses have developed schedules and protocols for the use of common areas, including how to sanitize space between use. When needed, students will bring personal supplies from the classroom. All students and staff will be expected to use hand sanitizer when entering and exiting common areas.

Cleaning & Disinfectant Protocols

District 7 custodial employees have been trained on COVID-19 safety protocols.

Cleaning and disinfecting will occur nightly in every classroom, restroom, commons area, and on high-touch surfaces.

Every classroom and office area will have disinfectant in a spray bottle with appropriate cleaning cloths provided for employees and students to use on high-touch areas throughout the school day.

The state recommends that each school district provide students the opportunity to clean their own spaces before and after they are used in ways that are safe and developmentally appropriate.

Restrooms, cafeterias, and playgrounds (when allowed for use) will undergo extensive cleaning each day utilizing Electrostatic Disinfectant Sprayers.

Prepared by Spartanburg School District 7.