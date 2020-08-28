The 2020 BMW Championship is Underway

The 2020 BMW Championship has officially kicked off at Olympia Fields Country Club in Olympia Fields, Illinois, as the club hosts the event for the first time since 1971 and sixth time in its history.

The championship event continues through August 30, 2020. All four rounds of the event will be broadcasted live, as scheduled, on NBC and the Golf Channel.

Defending BMW Championship winner Justin Thomas will look to become the first repeat champion since BMW became title sponsor in 2007.

Other past champions in the field – all seeking to add their names to the BMW Championship’s historic J.K. Wadley Trophy for a second time – include Rory McIlroy, Jason Day, Marc Leishman and Billy Horschel. Also competing will be five-time BMW Championship winner Tiger Woods.

The sole beneficiary of the BMW Championship is the Evans Scholars Foundation, which sends caddies to college on full tuition and housing scholarships. Since 2007, the BMW Championship has raised more than $35 million and helped send more than 3,000 students from across the nation to college.

“We greatly appreciate the support of BMW, Olympia Fields Country Club and the PGA TOUR in conducting the 2020 BMW Championship,” said Vince Pellegrino, WGA senior vice president of tournaments. “We will continue to work with them and follow the recommendations and regulations of county, state and federal officials to ensure the safety of the players, volunteers and staff essential to conducting the BMW Championship.”

“Our BMW Championship team has been working tirelessly over the past several months to develop a comprehensive plan for a limited number of spectators, following guidance from the PGA TOUR and county and state officials,” Pellegrino added. “However, we understand the challenges and concerns that COVID-19 has created and recognize the decision to proceed without spectators is in the best interest of everyone involved.

Visit bmwchampionship.com for additional information.