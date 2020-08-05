U.S. Department of Transportation Announces $130 Million in Grants to Expand Efficient Bus Technologies

The U.S. Department of Transportation’s (USDOT) Federal Transit Administration (FTA) has announced approximately $130 million in grant selections through the Low- or No-Emission (Low-No) Grant program, which funds the deployment of transit buses and infrastructure for the purchase or lease of zero-emission and low-emission transit buses and supporting facilities.

In this competition, FTA focused on the introduction of new technology not commonly found within U.S. transit systems such as advancements to propulsion systems. Forty-one projects in 40 states and the District of Columbia will each receive funding through the program.

“These grants will help communities nationwide deploy the next generation of bus technology to enhance their transportation system,” said Secretary Elaine L. Chao.

Eligible projects include the purchase or lease of buses powered by modern, efficient technologies. These include hydrogen fuel cells, battery electric engines, and related infrastructure investments such as charging stations.

“Since its establishment, FTA’s Low-No Emission grant program has funded over $409 million in new buses, infrastructure, and training, strengthening America’s economy in a fast-growing industry,” said FTA Acting Administrator K. Jane Williams.

Some examples of selected 2020 Low-No grant projects include:

The Greenville Transit Authority (Greenlink) will receive funds to purchase new electric buses and support charging infrastructure.

The Charlotte Area Transit System (CATS) will receive funds to purchase electric buses with dedicated charging stations and provide maintenance and first responder training for the new technology.

The Low-No competitive grant program provides funding to state and local governmental authorities for the purchase or lease of zero-emission and low-emission transit buses as well as acquisition, construction, and leasing of required supporting facilities.