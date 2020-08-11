Wofford College Sophomore Elected to Leadership Council of International Student Organization

Emily Hathcock, a rising sophomore at Wofford College, is taking her love of medicine and passion for helping others to a global scale.

Hathcock has been elected to the International Health Occupations Students of America’s Executive Council, where she will be serving as the international postsecondary/collegiate vice president.

Hathcock, a government and biology major in Wofford’s pre-medicine program, is from Summerville, South Carolina. She was elected to the position on June 26 at the organization’s virtual leadership conference. Future Health Professionals, known as HOSA (formerly the Health Occupations Students of America), offers opportunities for involvement in the medical field, starting as early as middle school and continuing into college.

The organization’s leadership conference was supposed to be held in Orlando, Florida, to bring each chapter together for competitions ranging from health science to emergency preparedness as well as training and networking sessions. Because of COVID-19, the conference was moved online and attended by more than 8,000 people worldwide.

Hathcock’s passion for HOSA began in her high school first-year biology medicine class. She credits the organization for developing “not just her love for medicine but also helping others and building confidence.” Her new role will entail “managing the different chapters with 260,000 members worldwide as well as working with the other executive leaders.” She will be helping each college and postsecondary chapter in growth and leadership management.

At the beginning of her first year at Wofford, Hathcock established and now serves as the president of the Wofford College HOSA chapter. In her role, she plans events, holds fundraisers and provides leadership opportunities for students. She credits Dr. Katharine Putney, assistant professor of biology at Wofford, and Wofford HOSA advisor Lisa Lefebvre, RN, BSN, director of employee wellness and medical services in the campus’ Hugh R. Black Wellness Center, for her success and encouragement on campus. Hathcock says her main goal for bringing HOSA to Wofford was to help “Wofford pre-med students become even more equipped” while also finding community.

Hathcock hopes to take her passion to Capitol Hill, pursuing a career in anesthesiology and public health and merging her love of science and with leadership and service. In addition to her involvement with HOSA, Hathcock is a member of the Wofford Activities Committee, Kappa Alpha Theta sorority and Campus Union’s Wellness and Safety Committee.

