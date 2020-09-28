2020 Census Responses Must Be Submitted by September 30th

The 2020 Census deadline is fast-approaching, and is now just days away. The census is a count of the entire U.S. population and takes place just once every ten years.

Every adult and child has the constitutional right to be counted. Responses must be submitted by September 30, 2020.

Based on census data, the federal government distributes $675 billion to local communities each year for health, education, housing and more. The 2020 Census covers the following areas:

How many people living or staying at your home on April 1, 2020.

Whether your home is owned or rented.

Sex, age and race of each person in your home.

Whether a person in your home is of Hispanic, Latino or Spanish origin.

The relationship of each person in your home.

If you haven’t yet completed the 2020 Census, you still can respond online or by phone. If a census taker comes to your home, please be cooperative and take the time to complete the survey.

Households can respond to the 2020 Census online at 2020census.gov or by phone at 1-844-330-2020. Residents can respond in English as well as 12 other languages including Spanish, Chinese, Vietnamese, Korean and Russian.