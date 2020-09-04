Annual NC Apple Festival Returns This Weekend With Altered Format

Although the 2020 North Carolina Apple Festival won’t take place on the streets of downtown Hendersonville this year, celebrations are still planned at local farms across the region that will feature self-guided tours, apples, baked goods, shopping, and more!

“A number of our growers are going to be doing special things on their sites [this Labor Day weekend],” said David Nicholson, the executive director of the N.C. Apple Festival. “Of my 14 growers, six always have a roadside stand of some type. Many are adding food trucks, they’re adding arts and crafts and some are having children’s events.”

Participating farms and venues include Creasman Farms, Stepp’s Hillcrest Orchard, McConnell Farms, Downtown Hendersonville Sidewalk Sales, Mineral Lapidary Museum, Laurel Park Village Shopping Center, Circle C Farm, and many more!

A full listing of events taking place September 4 through September 7 can be found on the North Carolina Apple Festival website.

Regarding the altered format of this year’s festival, organizers determined that it was unfeasible to hold a street fair including the associated entertainment and kiddie carnival as well as the King Apple Parade. Due to the street layout they would be unable to control the number of attendees, which would allow for social distancing.

However, next year will feature the 75th Annual NC Apple Festival and planning is already underway to ensure it’s one of the best experiences in the festival’s history.