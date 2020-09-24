AccelerateSC Offers Centralized Dashboards to Quickly Find COVID-19, Economic Revitalization Data

The state’s AccelerateSC website now provides South Carolinians a single place to see the latest data about economic revitalization efforts, COVID-19 statistics and many other topics.

Citizens can access the accelerateSC dashboards by visiting accelerate.sc.gov. Once on the site, a quick scroll down the homepage will take users to the dashboards. The dashboards include the following tabs: Employment, Education, Business, Economy, Social Impact, COVID-19 Impact and CARES Act Funds.

“One of our fundamental goals is to give South Carolinians all the tools we’re able to provide that will help them navigate the uncertainty brought on by this pandemic,” said Gov. Henry McMaster. “These simple and clear dashboards are an important part of furthering that goal, and will undoubtedly be helpful to South Carolinians.”

The Employment tab contains data such as the number of people working, the current unemployment rate, the number of people receiving benefits and the number of online job postings. When the Education tab is selected, the user can click through to see the operational status of all South Carolina School districts. The Economy tab provides a look at hotel occupancy and sales revenue. The COVID-19 Impact tab, among other topics, includes access to data on testing, cases, hospitalizations, deaths and face mask ordinances. The CARES Act Funds tab shows which entities have requested reimbursement and the amounts approved.

“Right now, streamlined access to information is important for South Carolina and its citizens,” said South Carolina Department of Administration Executive Director Marcia Adams. “Whether you are a parent, a business owner, an organization, or just someone who wants to know how our state is doing, these dashboards are for you.”

Through a collaborative effort, the South Carolina Department of Administration (Admin) worked with nine other state agencies to compile data for the dashboards. The various data points will be updated weekly or monthly. Each dashboard contains a source, so that users know which agency provided the data and who to contact if they have questions. Where possible, the dashboards display historic data dating back to January 2019.

Again, the dashboards can be viewed at accelerate.sc.gov.