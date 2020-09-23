Black Artists of Spartanburg Exhibition Now Open at Chapman Cultural Center

Chapman Cultural Center is hosting its first-ever juried art show, the Black Artists of Spartanburg Exhibition. The exhibition features 17 artists from across Spartanburg County and is on display through September 30.

After conversations with the community, the Black Artists of Spartanburg Exhibition was formed as a way to amplify the voices of Spartanburg’s Black artists in response to the racial injustices that are taking place across the nation.

The artists featured in the exhibition include:

Antonio Modesto Milian

Arialle Kennedy Smith

Ariel Moore

Chris Kelly

Frankie Zombie

James Goff

Josh Jackson

Kayla Cromer

Lady Pluuto

Moses “Galaxy” Jenkins

Mylows Customs

Patricia Kabore

Quinn Long

Rosetta Nesbitt

Smithalee

Spark Howard

THEMADDDARTIST

You can find the artwork on display inside the Carlos Dupree Moseley Building on the Chapman Cultural Center Campus in the former HUB-BUB Artists-in-Residence Studio.

Prepared by Chapman Cultural Center.