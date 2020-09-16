DC BLOX Establishing Operations in Upstate; $200 Million Investment Expected

DC BLOX, a multi-tenant data center provider in the Southeast, has announced plans to establish operations in Greenville County. The new data center will initially bring five new positions to the community – along with an expected, combined investment of over $200 million by DC BLOX and its tenant customers over the next few years.

Founded in 2014, DC BLOX connects businesses to any destination worldwide through its private network and global ecosystem of communications partners. The company’s software-defined network quickly provides connectivity to the cloud, partners and providers.

Located in the Global Business Park in Greenville, DC BLOX’s operations will span 6 acres and include a 45,000-square-foot data center at full build-out. The new facility will service the company’s expanding base of enterprise customers, content and cloud providers and many others.

“DC BLOX believes in serving locally and connecting globally. We have long been attracted to this booming economic region and are grateful to Greenville County, the Greenville Area Development Corporation, city of Greenville and the South Carolina Department of Commerce for working collaboratively with us to create a strong business case for DC BLOX to come to Greenville,” said DC BLOX CEO Jeff Uphues. “We are excited to be able to serve South Carolina businesses and the greater Greenville and Upstate community.”

Operations are expected to be online by the third quarter of 2021. Individuals interested in joining the DC BLOX team should visit www.dcblox.com/contact-us/ for more information.

Related to DC BLOX’s portion of the project, the Coordinating Council for Economic Development has approved a $50,000 Set-Aside grant to Greenville County to assist with the costs of site preparation and building improvements.