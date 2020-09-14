Disaster Preparedness Checklist for Your Pets

September is Disaster Preparedness month, and ASPCA wants to make sure you have the information you need to keep your pets safe this disaster season.

Hurricanes, wildfires and severe storms throughout the country have already forced thousands to evacuate their homes. With a pandemic looming, there are extra precautions to take when considering your emergency plan.

First responder capabilities may be more limited as agencies practice COVID-19 safety protocols, so it’s more important than ever to keep your pet with you or an emergency caregiver if you are required to evacuate. We’ve put together a simple checklist you can follow to make sure you’ll be ready should disaster strike.

If you’d like a printable version to keep on hand, you can download it here!

Prepared by ASPCA.