Greenville Drive to Host Virtual Advanced Manufacturing and Engineering Day on Sept. 27th

There may not be any Drive baseball this year at Fluor Field, but that won’t stop what has become the most anticipated event each year at the ballpark: Advanced Manufacturing and Engineering Day!

Join the Drive on Sunday, September 27, at 2:00 pm as this year’s event is going VIRTUAL! Discover the exciting world of Advanced Manufacturing and Engineering in a completely unique and virtual environment, presented by BMW Manufacturing, Hubbell Lighting, and Greenville Technical College!

This event is completely FREE to students of all ages, and will be an interactive experience on the Greenville Drive’s Facebook page!

Registration is now open and can be completed via the Google Form for Virtual Advanced Manufacturing and Engineering Day registration.

This event is open to all K-12 students, and their families. By registering, you’ll become a “Young Innovator”, getting to learn and see – first-hand – what the world of advanced manufacturing and engineering offers. During the registration process, you’ll have the opportunity to submit questions for any of the participating questions. If your question is selected during the Q&A portion of the event, you’ll win a great prize!

The following organizations will be participating in the virtual event, with fully immersive, engaging, and interactive exhibits:

BMW Manufacturing

Hubbell Lighting

Greenville Technical College

Michelin

Milliken

General Electric

Bosch Rexroth

Once you’ve registered for the Virtual Advanced Manufacturing & Engineering Day at Fluor Field, and submitted questions to the participating organizations, you’ll automatically be entered to win great prizes. Winners will be announced during the Q&A portion of each organization’s presentation. You won’t want to miss it, as prizes include:

Drones

V/R Headsets

BMW Performance Driving Center Experience (must be at least 16-years-old)

2021 Greenville Drive Experiences

iDevices Packages

AND MUCH MORE!

Visit milb.com/greenville/community/ame for additional information.