How to Identify a Census Taker

Census takers are currently interviewing households in Spartanburg and around the country that have not yet responded online, by phone, or by mail to the 2020 Census.

The U.S. Census Bureau is working to complete data collection as quickly and safely as possible, while ensuring a complete and accurate count as it strives to comply with the law and statutory deadlines. Here are some easy steps to help you identify Census takers working in your area.

Check their badge

All Census Bureau employees will present an official ID badge. It will include:

Their name

Their photograph

A Department of Commerce watermark

An expiration date

What to look for

Official 2020 Census bag

Census Bureau issued iPhone

If you are unsure, you can contact the U.S. Census Bureau

Upon request, the census taker will provide their supervisor’s contact information and/or the phone number for the local Census Bureau regional census center. The regional census center supervises the activities of all census takers who canvass communities and specializes in answering questions about them.

How to avoid a visit from a census taker

Most households have received an invitation to participate in the 2020 Census. The best way to avoid a visit from a census taker at home is to complete the 2020 Census online, by phone, or by mail. To complete your 2020 Census now, follow this link.