Hurricane Preparedness Tips

It only takes one storm to change your life and community. Tropical cyclones are among nature’s most powerful and destructive phenomena.

If you live in an area prone to tropical cyclones, you need to be prepared. Even areas well away from the coastline can be threatened by dangerous flooding, destructive winds and tornadoes from these storms. The National Hurricane Center and the Central Pacific Hurricane Center issue watches, warnings, forecasts, and analyses of hazardous tropical weather.

Now is your time to prepare for a potential land-falling tropical storm or hurricane.

Know if you live in an evacuation area. Assess your risks and know your home’s vulnerability to storm surge, flooding and wind. Understand National Weather Service forecast products and especially the meaning of NWS watches and warnings.

Contact your local National Weather Service office and local government/emergency management office. Find out what type of emergencies could occur and how you should respond.

Everyone needs to be prepared for the unexpected. Your friends and family may not be together when disaster strikes. How will you find each other? Will you know if your children or parents are safe? You may have to evacuate or be confined to your home. What will you do if water, gas, electricity or phone services are shut off?

Put together a basic disaster supplies kit and consider storage locations for different situations. Help community members do the same.

Develop and document plans for your specific risks.

Make A Plan: Know how to prepare for disasters that include how you will communicate with family and friends during disasters, reviewing insurance papers, and much more.

Build A Kit: You’ll need items to survive during a disaster that includes supplies you may need at home as well as a go kit of items you may need if you must evacuate quickly to a safer location.

Prepare for Disasters: Find out the best way to limit the impacts a disaster may have, like having the right insurance coverage or what can you do to your home to make it stronger and more resilient.

Teach Youth About Preparedness: Take the time now and talk with your children to reassure them. Teach them lessons on preparedness. Make family preparedness a fun annual event.

Please visit www.ready.gov for additional information.