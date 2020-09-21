Keep OneSpartanburg Beautiful Announces Second Group of Community Impact Grant Winners

Keep OneSpartanburg Beautiful has announced the second group of Community Impact grant recipients. In all, $10,985 in grants were awarded to cleanup and beautification projects across Spartanburg County.

“For our second grant award cycle, we had an increased number of projects submitted, each with a unique focus aligning with the mission of Keep OneSpartanburg Beautiful,” said Keep OneSpartanburg Beautiful Executive Director Christy Snow. “We’re not only excited to share funding with these projects, but to see these projects come to fruition.”

Keep OneSpartanburg Beautiful was established in partnership with the Spartanburg County Environmental Enforcement Department to achieve goals of the OneSpartanburg Vision Plan, Spartanburg’s five-year community and economic development strategy led by OneSpartanburg, Inc.

Projects receiving grant money, funded by the OneSpartanburg Vision Plan, are:

The Charles A. Walker Community Park will receive $2,000 to aid in clearing greenery and installing a paved asphalt walking trail around the park.

will receive $2,000 to aid in clearing greenery and installing a paved asphalt walking trail around the park. The Habitat Sycamore Neighborhood Association will receive $436 to install a bench for children to sit on while waiting for the school bus, and to plant native species at the neighborhood’s community park.

will receive $436 to install a bench for children to sit on while waiting for the school bus, and to plant native species at the neighborhood’s community park. The League of Women Voters will receive $316 to purchase and plant wildflowers and perennials at the recently-painted mural commemorating Angelina and Sarah Grimke.

will receive $316 to purchase and plant wildflowers and perennials at the recently-painted mural commemorating Angelina and Sarah Grimke. The Palmetto Council of the Boy Scouts of America will receive $1,252 will be used to clean up litter and debris around the Glendale Outdoor Leadership School and Welcome to Glendale signs. Scouts will also plant native plant and shrub species in garden boxes around the signs.

will receive $1,252 will be used to clean up litter and debris around the Glendale Outdoor Leadership School and Welcome to Glendale signs. Scouts will also plant native plant and shrub species in garden boxes around the signs. The Park Hills Neighborhood Association will receive $1,274 will be used to remove invasive plants and clean up illegal dumping at Montgomery Park, an 8-acre green space owned by the City of Spartanburg.

will receive $1,274 will be used to remove invasive plants and clean up illegal dumping at Montgomery Park, an 8-acre green space owned by the City of Spartanburg. The South Converse Neighborhood Association will receive $2,000 will go toward removing invasive plants that have taken over lots and walkways in the neighborhood. The Association will also partner with several Spartanburg County school districts to organize a youth apprentice program that compensates teenagers to clear away overgrown greenery.

will receive $2,000 will go toward removing invasive plants that have taken over lots and walkways in the neighborhood. The Association will also partner with several Spartanburg County school districts to organize a youth apprentice program that compensates teenagers to clear away overgrown greenery. The Spartanburg Area Conservancy (SPACE) will receive $500 will go toward a bench located along the newly-renovated Cottonwood Trail boardwalk.

will receive $500 will go toward a bench located along the newly-renovated Cottonwood Trail boardwalk. The Spartanburg Community College Foundation will receive $2,000 to enhance the college’s entrance at the intersection of New Cut Road and Community College Drive with native plant species and new lighting around its signage.

will receive $2,000 to enhance the college’s entrance at the intersection of New Cut Road and Community College Drive with native plant species and new lighting around its signage. The Williamsburg East Neighborhood Association will receive $1,207 to plant native plants, apply top soil and mulch around the neighborhood’s entrance sign.

To submit a proposal for grant funding, contact Keep OneSpartanburg Beautiful Executive Director Christy Snow.

Prepared by OneSpartanburg.