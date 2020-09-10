SC DHEC Launches COVID-19 Pledge Project for South Carolina’s Business Community

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) is launching a new pledge project to further engage the Palmetto State’s business community in the fight against COVID-19.

The project, which appears as a new feature on DHEC’s “Stay SC Strong” website, encourages business leaders to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the workplace by following four major workplace safety practices that can lower the risk of infection for employees, customers and clients, and other important stakeholders.

“We’re proud of the efforts South Carolina businesses and the Department of Commerce have put forth as we work together to fight COVID-19,” said Dr. Joan Duwve, DHEC Public Health Director. “South Carolina’s business community continues to play an important role in protecting their workforce as well as the public who rely on the services and goods they provide. We hope this new campaign empowers businesses to be united as leaders in the community to keep South Carolinians safe and the state safely open for business.”

When business leaders sign the “Stay SC Strong” pledge, they will immediately receive a social media graphic announcing their commitment to fight COVID-19, as well as a printable poster reiterating the four major workplace safety measures prescribed by DHEC. These valuable campaign assets will boost awareness of core safety principles and extend “Stay SC Strong” messaging across social networks in the business community.

The newly updated “Stay SC Strong” campaign website will also feature an array of resources designed to help business leaders share information about COVID-19 with others—resources that include social media graphics, email templates, downloadable postcards, downloadable workplace posters, and more.

Visit business.stayscstrong.com to explore the business leader pledge and sign it today.