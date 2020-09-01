SC DHEC Updates COVID-19 Testing Recommendations

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) has announced updated recommendations for COVID-19 testing.

“DHEC continues to emphasize the importance of testing,“ said Dr. Brannon Traxler, DHEC Physician. “While many people with COVID-19 have mild or no symptoms, it is still possible that they could be infected and pass the disease to friends, family and loved ones. Meanwhile, others don’t know that they’ve been in close contact (within 6 feet of an infected person for at least 15 minutes) with someone with confirmed COVID-19. Therefore, we continue to provide no out-of-pocket costs community testing events open to anyone who would like to be tested.”

DHEC encourages anyone who would like to be tested to get tested. In addition, DHEC recommends routine testing of individuals with known exposures or concerns about exposures. Routine testing allows public health workers to diagnose those who are asymptomatic and interrupt the ongoing spread of the virus.

“If you are out and about in the community or around others, participating in group events, or not able to socially distance or wear a mask, we recommend that you receive routine testing once a month or sooner if someone you’ve been around tests positive or if you develop symptoms,” said Dr. Traxler.

You should also get tested if:

You’re having any of these symptoms: Fever or chills Cough Sore throat Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing New loss of taste or smell Muscle or body aches Fatigue Headache Congestion or runny nose Nausea or vomiting Diarrhea

Your doctor or health care provider recommends it for you.

You live with or have been around someone that: has recently tested positive, suspects they may have COVID-19, or is having symptoms of COVID-19.

You were within 6 feet of others for more than 15 minutes without wearing a face mask.

Help protect yourself and others by preventing the spread of COVID-19 in our communities by getting tested. Find a free testing event near you at scdhec.gov/GetTested.