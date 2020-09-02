SCDNR Adds Two Additional Public Dove Fields in the Upstate

Two additional public dove fields have been added in the Upstate just in time for the start of Mourning Dove Season, opening Saturday, Sept. 5.

The dove fields are located at:

Greenville County – Tall Pines Wildlife Management Area

Direction: From Greenville on Hwy 11 take Moody Bridge Road southwest towards Tall Pines WMA. Just past the intersection with Tally Bridge Road, the field will be on the right.

Dates:

1st Season – Saturdays only, beginning Sept. 5.

2nd and 3rd Seasons – Saturdays only.

Anderson County – Clemson University – Fant’s Grove WMA Youth/Adult Field

In order to hunt, adults must have 1 or 2 youth age 17 or younger.

Direction: From Hwy 76 in Pendleton, take Woodburn Road west for 1 mile. The parking area is on the left.

Dates:

1st Season – Sept. 5 & 12 only.

To learn more about these dove fields and others across the state, visit dnr.sc.gov/ManagedLands/ManagedLand/Dove.

Prepared by SCDNR.