South Carolina Announces COVID-19 Update for September 8th

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced on September 8th a total of 590 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, and 19 additional confirmed deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 123,552, probable cases to 2,055, confirmed deaths to 2,767, and 140 probable deaths.

Spartanburg County reported a total of 14 new cases and no new deaths.

For a county list of confirmed and probable cases, visit the chart (PDF). For a list of confirmed and probable deaths, please visit this chart (PDF).

490 Testing Opportunities Available Statewide

Testing for COVID-19 is essential because it helps identify people who are infected with the virus, whether or not they have symptoms, so they can isolate themselves and keep those around them from becoming infected, especially at-risk individuals who can develop life-threatening illness if they contract the virus. Identifying those with COVID-19 who have symptoms helps ensure they receive the medical treatment they need.

DHEC is working with community partners to set up mobile testing clinics and make testing available in communities across the state. Currently, there are 241 mobile testing events scheduled through October 17 and there are 249 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities across the state. Find a testing clinic or event near you at scdhec.gov/covid19testing.

Testing in South Carolina

As of September 6th, a total of 1,075,129 tests have been conducted in the state. See a detailed breakdown of tests in South Carolina on the Data and Projections webpage. DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days a week, and the Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24-48 hours.

Percent Positive

The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC on September 6th statewide was 5,256 (not including antibody tests) and the percent positive was 11.2%.

Hospital Bed Occupancy

Hospitals report their information each day to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services by way of TeleTracking, and that same reporting is also provided to DHEC. Click here to view data from the recent TeleTracking report.

COVID-19 Information

For the latest information related to COVID-19 visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.

*As new information is provided to the department, some changes in cases may occur. Cases are reported based on the person’s county of residence, as it is provided to the department. DHEC’s COVID-19 map will adjust to reflect any reclassified cases.