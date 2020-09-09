South Carolina Red Cross Recognizes Local Heroes That Used Red Cross Training to Save a Life

The American Red Cross of South Carolina is proud to recognize six local heroes that used their Red Cross Training to save or sustain the life of another person.

Amanda Warren, trained in American Red Cross Adult CPR/AED and Child CPR, helped to sustain the life of a woman who became unconscious at Breakers Resort in Myrtle Beach, SC.

“It was being in the right place at the right time. I had done the CPR training and recertified 3 days before this event happened,” said Warren. “I was blessed to be in the right place at the right time and used the training I had received from the Red Cross”

Nancy Haynsworth, trained as an American Red Cross Lifeguard Instructor and Water Safety Instructor, helped to sustain the life of a gentleman who became passive while swimming at the NSA Bahrain Training Pool in Bahrain.

“The American Red Cross has the best health and safety training in the world,” said Haynsworth. “I am just so thankful that I was there for that and was trained,” said Haynsworth.

James ‘Wesley’ Lemons Jr., trained in American Red Cross Adult First Aid and CPR/AED, helped to sustain the life of a family member who became unresponsive at a residence in Lockhart, SC.

“Wesley took the class at work,” said Susan Dunlap, who works with Lemons Jr. “We are so proud of Wesely. He said he didn’t have to think, he just started because of his training.”

Irim Aiken, trained in American Red Cross Adult CPR/AED, Joyce Redman and Rebecca Kowalski, trained in American Red Cross Adult and Pediatric First Aid/CPR/AED, helped to sustain the life of a female coworker who fell unconscious at the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center in Charleston, SC.

“This was a big team effort. It was such a relief when we were able to bring her back,” said Aiken.

“I am so grateful for the training that I had because it was so important. I am certainly happy that I had the training instead of not having it,” said Redman.

“You never know how you are going to respond. You hope you never have to use your training but I am certainly glad that we had that training,” said Kowalski.

Red Cross training gives people the knowledge and skills to act in an emergency and save a life. A variety of online, blended (online and in-person skills sessions) and classroom courses are available at redcross.org/takeaclass.

If you or someone you know has used skills and knowledge learned in an American Red Cross Training Services course to help save or sustain the life of another individual, visit LifesavingAwards.org to nominate, recognize, or be inspired.