South Carolina’s Energy Office Launches Energy Saver Tool and Website

The South Carolina Energy Office, housed within the Office of Regulatory Staff, has launched a new online Energy Saver Tool and website to help consumers easily find energy-saving programs. The tool and website were built in partnership with NIC South Carolina, the state’s digital government services provider.

Finding energy-saving programs can involve visiting multiple websites and be frustrating for consumers. Now consolidated in one central, online location, these programs can be accessed through the Energy Saver Tool on EnergySaver.SC.GOV. The tool offers an easy way for the public to answer a few simple questions and find energy-saving programs available to them. Users can also search by category or by program name to find specific program information. Programs and results are printable and can be shared by exporting to a PDF or Excel file.

The Energy Office will keep the inventory of energy-saving programs up-to-date and can pull comprehensive program reports through a back-end administrative tool.

“After discussions with stakeholders during our development of the State Energy Plan, we recognized the need for an organization to provide this resource and took on the challenge,” said Anthony James, Director of the Energy Office. “EnergySaver.SC.GOV will make it easier for consumers to see what’s out there, and we’re happy to provide the access to this valuable information.”

In addition, the Energy Saver website includes energy-saving tips for homes and businesses in a user-friendly and easy-to-follow format.

The Energy Saver Tool and website were built through a partnership between the Energy Office and NIC South Carolina who provides SC.gov for the state of South Carolina.