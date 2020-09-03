Spartanburg Chamber, Spartanburg CVB, and Spartanburg Economic Futures Group Become Unified Organization

The Spartanburg Area Chamber of Commerce, Spartanburg Convention & Visitors Bureau, and Spartanburg Economic Futures Group now operate as OneSpartanburg, a unified business, economic, and tourism development entity.

Over the past year, the three organizations re-imagined their partnerships and realigned their staffing structure into a collective organization in order to maximize community impact and bring best in class efficiency to business, tourism and economic development efforts.

OneSpartanburg, designed to build a vibrant Spartanburg, will act as the voice of Spartanburg’s business community, attract and retain companies that grow Spartanburg’s economy, and market Spartanburg as a destination for meetings, sports and leisure tourism.

The Spartanburg Chamber’s OneSpartanburg Vision Plan, a five-year community and economic development strategy, and Spartanburg Downtown Development Partnership will continue under OneSpartanburg’s leadership.

OneSpartanburg is the first consolidated business, economic and tourism development organization in South Carolina.

What’s Changing

The three organizations, which previously operated under one roof under the management of the Spartanburg Chamber, will now operate as a single entity, equally committed to Business, Economic and Tourism development countywide.

While retaining dedicated personnel in each function, Business, Economic and Tourism development teams will be bolstered by a centralized Mission Support team which provides efficient communication, data, research, events, inclusion, finance and administration operations to OneSpartanburg, Inc.

Constituents of each former entity will benefit from access to the resources generated by the new, collective organization.

Quotes

Wes Lehrer, Chair of the OneSpartanburg, Inc. Executive Board : “This model provides Spartanburg with a unique competitive advantage by opening doors, creating synergy, and generating ideas that would not be realized elsewhere.”

: “This model provides Spartanburg with a unique competitive advantage by opening doors, creating synergy, and generating ideas that would not be realized elsewhere.” Allen Smith, OneSpartanburg, Inc. President & CEO: “Our previous model, unique in the Carolinas, proved incredibly beneficial to Spartanburg’s success. Our new model, mirrored by only a handful of communities, puts us on the forefront of development organizations nationwide.”

“Our previous model, unique in the Carolinas, proved incredibly beneficial to Spartanburg’s success. Our new model, mirrored by only a handful of communities, puts us on the forefront of development organizations nationwide.” Katherine O’Neill, OneSpartanburg, Inc. Chief Economic Development Officer: “From an economic development standpoint, this model strengthens Spartanburg’s ability to attract new opportunities. Companies seek locations where people want to live and visit. We go further when we work together.”

“From an economic development standpoint, this model strengthens Spartanburg’s ability to attract new opportunities. Companies seek locations where people want to live and visit. We go further when we work together.” John Kimbrell, OneSpartanburg, Inc. Chief Business Affairs Officer: “Spartanburg Chamber members, now OneSpartanburg, Inc. members, will continue to receive the benefits and services their membership provided, along with enhanced benefit from our collective development efforts. Whether through talent attraction, infrastructure improvements, or sports tourism, all OneSpartanburg, Inc’s work results in new revenue opportunities and resources being driven to Spartanburg’s businesses.”

“Spartanburg Chamber members, now OneSpartanburg, Inc. members, will continue to receive the benefits and services their membership provided, along with enhanced benefit from our collective development efforts. Whether through talent attraction, infrastructure improvements, or sports tourism, all OneSpartanburg, Inc’s work results in new revenue opportunities and resources being driven to Spartanburg’s businesses.” Andy Cajka, OneSpartanburg, Inc. Executive Board Vice Chair of Tourism: “The mission support model expands Spartanburg’s tourism development team. This allows us to deliver top-notch products and greater results, making the best use of City & County resources.”

Visit www.onespartanburginc.com for additional information.