USC Upstate Ranks First Among Southern Regional Public Colleges in U.S. News and World Report Rankings

For a second consecutive year, the University of South Carolina Upstate is No. 1 among Southern Regional Public Colleges in U.S. News and World Report’s Best Colleges rankings.

Additionally, in the list of Best Regional Colleges, USC Upstate is 12th among all Southern Regional Colleges, which also includes private institutions.

“I am so proud that USC Upstate continues to build on its reputation as a university that provides a high-quality, affordable, career-relevant education to citizens of the Upstate and beyond,” said USC Upstate Interim Chancellor Derham Cole. “These rankings are significant recognition of our collective efforts to fulfill our mission by providing transformative opportunities for students and families, and positively impacting the social, cultural and economic fabric of the communities we serve.”

USC Upstate ranks No. 3 among the South’s Best Colleges for Veterans. The university was ranked fourth in this category the previous year. In the social mobility category, USC Upstate is No. 13 among Southern Regional Colleges, private and public.

U.S. News and World Report rankings are calculated based on 17 measures of academic quality, such as graduation and retention rates, social mobility, faculty resources, alumni giving, admissions data and academic reputation determined by a peer assessment from top collegiate academics.

Regionally accredited schools are categorized by criteria developed by the Carnegie Foundation for the Advancement of Teaching, which the publication cites as the “most widely accepted classification system in higher education.”

Earlier this month, Washington Monthly Magazine released rankings that showed USC Upstate is the best baccalaureate college in South Carolina and No. 17 (out of 248) on the list of the nation’s top undergraduate institutions. USC Upstate was ranked No. 9 on this list in 2019, but the publication said it evaluated a larger number of colleges for the 2020 list.