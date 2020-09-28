Wofford College’s Chandler Center for Environmental Studies Recognized for Sustainable Design and Operations

Wofford College’s new Chandler Center for Environmental Studies has received certification that recognizes it for demonstrating leadership in energy, water and environmental efficiency by the Green Globes Certification program.

The center, which is named for Delores and Harold Chandler ’71, was completed in time for the 2020-21 academic year.

The Green Globe standard includes 44 core criteria supported by more than 380 compliance indicators. Its rating system recognizes projects on a scale of one to four globes based on a percentage of total points. The Chandler Center achieved 72.1% and achieved three globes.

The building’s highest-scoring elements include its project management approach, specifications for green building products, storm drain protection measures, waste-diversion planning, energy-efficient design and the use of low-emission appliances. After completing the Green Globes Water Consumption Calculator, a definitive water reduction of 41% was documented.

The center is three stories and 17,535-square foot facility that includes laboratory, lecture and office spaces.

Some of the building’s unique features include an exposed ceiling made from sustainably sourced cross-laminated timber; a cistern that captures rainwater from the roof to irrigate the landscape and a greenhouse; dashboards monitoring the building’s energy use; lightwells, glass and glazing to provide a profusion of natural light; and solar panels to supply the building’s energy needs, including HVAC systems.

Robins & Morton, a construction firm based in Birmingham, Alabama, served as the building’s contractor.

