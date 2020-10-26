Hatcher Garden to Provide Picturesque Scenery in Upcoming Ballet Spartanburg Film

Hatcher Garden and Woodland Preserve was a magical setting for the filming of scenes for Ballet Spartanburg in October.

Hatcher Garden provided the picturesque scenery for filming excerpts from two beloved childhood fairytales, Peter and the Wolf and Alice in Wonderland. Scenes were filmed at various locations in Hatcher Garden including the Bald Cypress Pond and the Garden of Hope & Healing.

It was the second day of shooting The Basics, which features the basics of storytelling. The first day of shooting was at the Children’s Museum. Children can look forward to be delighted by these future productions!

Visit hatchergarden.org/news/ballet-spartanburg-at-hatcher-garden to view photographs from the shoot.

Visit www.balletspartanburg.org for additional information on the The Basics.