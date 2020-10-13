Converse Partners With ‘Girls Who Code’ to Encourage Math and Tech Futures

In an extension of its program development in mathematics and technology, Converse College has announced a partnership with Girls Who Code during the 2020-2021 academic year.

Girls Who Code aims to close the gender gap in technology and encourages young women to pursue their interest in mathematics and computer science through hands-on learning and mentorship.

The Department of Mathematics and Computer Science at Converse is hosting Girls Who Code club meetings virtually each week for middle and high school students who are interested in computer science and coding. Each week, participants learn new skills and work on real coding projects, while being mentored by Converse undergraduate mathematics majors and Converse mathematics and computer science professors.

“We are excited to be partnering with Girls Who Code to host these meetings for middle and high school students each week. We want each and every student who is a part of the club to realize their potential in coding and understand that they can make a real difference in the mathematics and technology fields,” said Dr. Jessica Sorrells, Assistant Professor of Mathematics and Chair of the Department of Mathematics at Converse.

Girls Who Code extends efforts being made by Converse to broaden educational opportunities for women in mathematics and technology. Over the past two years, Converse has added two faculty members to provide instruction within the institution’s interdisciplinary data science minor that launched in fall 2020. The data science minor, housed in the Department of Mathematics and Computer Science, consists of courses that provide fundamental skills in processing, analyzing, and inferring meaning from data sets.

The minor was created to further develop students’ transferable skills, such as project management, critical-thinking and problem-solving, and open up opportunities across industries in data management, data consulting, consumer and market knowledge management, business analytics, and healthcare informatics.

Converse is proud to partner with organizations that are preparing the next generation of programmers, engineers, and computer scientists to develop their voice, discover their value, and shape the future of technology.

Click here to learn more about participating in the FREE Girls Who Code meetings each week.

