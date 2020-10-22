Gabrielle Calvocoressi to Judge 2021 New Southern Voices Prize

Hub City Press has announced the judge for the biennial New Southern Voices Book Prize. The contest will award $1,000 and publication to the winner and be judged by poet Gabrielle Calvocoressi.

Gabrielle Calvocoressi is the author of The Last Time I Saw Amelia Earhart, Apocalyptic Swing, and Rocket Fantastic. Calvocoressi is the recipient of numerous awards and fellowships including a Stegner Fellowship and Jones Lectureship from Stanford University; a Rona Jaffe Woman Writer’s Award; a Lannan Foundation residency in Marfa, TX; the Bernard F. Conners Prize from The Paris Review; and a residency from the Civitella di Ranieri Foundation, among others.

Calvocoressi’s poems have been published or are forthcoming in numerous magazines and journals including The Baffler, The New York Times, POETRY, Boston Review, Kenyon Review, Tin House, and The New Yorker. Calvocoressi teaches at UNC Chapel Hill and lives in Carrboro, NC, where joy, compassion, and social justice are at the center of their personal and poetic practice.

The New Southern Voices Poetry Prize is open to poets who have either never published a full-length collection of poetry, or who have only published one full-length collection. Entrants must currently reside in and have had residency in one or more of the following states for a minimum of 24 consecutive months: Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and West Virginia. (Residency will be verified before prizewinner is announced.)

Manuscripts should be between 48-120 pages for this contest. Submissions will be taken through online submission only. All manuscripts will be read anonymously by first-level judges and eight finalists will be submitted to Gabrielle Calvocoressi, who will select the winner and runner-up. This contest is guided by the CLMP Code of Ethics.

Submissions for the contest open on January 1, 2021.

Visit hubcity.org/new-southern-voices-poetry-prize for additional information.