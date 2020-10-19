GEICO Opens Local Office in Spartanburg to Serve Upstate Customers

GEICO has opened a new local office at 1735 John B. White Sr Blvd in Spartanburg.

Colin Earles will lead a team of licensed agents at the new location. Earles is no stranger to GEICO, as has served as office manager at one of GEICO’s West Virginia local offices and lead sales agent at GEICO’s local office in Charleston, South Carolina prior to opening his own location.

Earles and his staff members—Savanna Kimble, Amanda Adkins, Justin Parton, and Fernanda Paniagua-Martinez—can help customers purchase car insurance, as well as coverage for homeowners, renters, condos, motorcycles, RVs, umbrella, identity protection, jewelry, commercial auto insurance and more forms of coverage.

For those who enjoy spending time on Lake Bowen, Taylor Blalock Lake or the Pacolet River, the Spartanburg local office team also can help with insurance for boats of all sizes as well as personal watercrafts.

Some staff members speak Spanish and are available to help Hispanic customers living in the area.

“Spartanburg and the entire Upstate region continue to see considerable growth and need a reliable insurance company like GEICO to assist new and existing customers,” Earles said. “Our team looks forward to using our local expertise to find the best coverage to suit each customer’s individual needs.”

GEICO agents in the Spartanburg local office also look to bring savings to policyholders through multi-policy and special association and alumni discounts. For example, alumni from University of South Carolina, University of North Carolina and Davidson College may qualify for additional savings.

GEICO’s Spartanburg local office is open Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. To get a quote or learn more about GEICO’s Spartanburg local office visit geico.com/insurance-agents/south-carolina/greenville/colin-earles/ or call (864) 381-6900.