Girl Scouts Adapt to COVID-Related Challenges

Despite COVID-19 and social distancing guidelines, Girl Scouting is continuing to happen in our communities: from virtual opportunities and at-home programming to safely planned troop gatherings.

Through Girl Scouts, girls will have fun, challenge themselves and discover new passions. They will practice important life skills, develop lifelong friendships and explore new and exciting experiences through badge work and community service. And just because Girl Scouting may look a little different right now, does not mean those things stop even as we navigate these uncertain times. The connection and network of support that Girl Scouting can offer girls is more important than ever. Because every skill Girl Scouts offers now will help girls when it’s time for everyone to come back together.

“The unique Girl Scout environment provides fun, girl-led, essential experiences that carry into girls’ future careers and life successes,” said Lane Cook, chief executive officer of Girl Scouts Carolinas Peaks to Piedmont (GSCP2P). “We know that offering a girl-friendly environment is important right now as they continue to manage their emotions, establish positive learning environments and gain a sense of belonging during these different times.”

GSCP2P is currently offering several options for girls and their families to learn more about Girl Scouting in their local communities. Girl Scout Sign-In and Sign-Up sessions are happening virtually Sundays at 8 p.m. and Fridays at 1 p.m. Virtual Dance Parties to get new girls excited about the Girl Scout experience are also being hosted on Wednesdays at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. These events, as well as additional recruitment opportunities, including drive-through sign-up sessions, can be found on the online event calendar at www.girlscoutsp2p.org.

For girls who prefer to stay at home right now instead of joining a traditional troop, Girl Scouts Unplugged is also being offered. This program will send three months of screen-free materials directly to girls at their home. Girls will be able to earn badges at their own pace while getting to experience just what Girl Scouting has to offer.

To learn more about these opportunities or joining or starting a troop, please contact [email protected] or call 800-672-2148.