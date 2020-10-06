Gov. Henry McMaster Lifts Restaurant Occupancy Limits Statewide

Gov. Henry McMaster recently issued Executive Order 2020-63, which lifts all occupancy limitations in restaurants throughout South Carolina, effective immediately.

Previously, South Carolina’s restaurants were operating at 50% capacity. Now, they will be able to operate at 100% capacity.

Other restaurant safety guidelines – including the required use of face coverings for patrons and staff – remain in place for the time being. Additionally, the governor’s “last call order,” which doesn’t allow the sale or consumption of alcohol in restaurants after 11:00 PM, will remain in place until further notice.

“South Carolina is open for business” said Gov. Henry McMaster. “Our state’s approach has been a measured, deliberate, and targeted one – aimed at keeping our economy open and our people safe.”

Other safety measures that are strongly encouraged, but are no longer required include the following:

Restaurants should space indoor and outdoor tables 6 feet apart, to the extent possible.

Restaurants should limit seating each table to no more than 8 customers and patrons, exclusive of family units or members of the same household.

Restaurants should adopt and enforce a process to ensure that customers and patrons are able to maintain a minimum of 6 feet of separation from other parties while waiting to be seated.

Restaurants should minimize, modify, or discontinue services that allow customers and patrons to fill or refill their own beverage cups.