Gov. Henry McMaster Lifts Restaurant Occupancy Limits Statewide

Gov. Henry McMaster recently issued Executive Order 2020-63, which lifts all occupancy limitations in restaurants throughout South Carolina, effective immediately.
Previously, South Carolina’s restaurants were operating at 50% capacity. Now, they will be able to operate at 100% capacity.
Other restaurant safety guidelines – including the required use of face coverings for patrons and staff – remain in place for the time being. Additionally, the governor’s “last call order,” which doesn’t allow the sale or consumption of alcohol in restaurants after 11:00 PM, will remain in place until further notice.
“South Carolina is open for business” said Gov. Henry McMaster. “Our state’s approach has been a measured, deliberate, and targeted one – aimed at keeping our economy open and our people safe.”
Other safety measures that are strongly encouraged, but are no longer required include the following:
- Restaurants should space indoor and outdoor tables 6 feet apart, to the extent possible.
- Restaurants should limit seating each table to no more than 8 customers and patrons, exclusive of family units or members of the same household.
- Restaurants should adopt and enforce a process to ensure that customers and patrons are able to maintain a minimum of 6 feet of separation from other parties while waiting to be seated.
- Restaurants should minimize, modify, or discontinue services that allow customers and patrons to fill or refill their own beverage cups.