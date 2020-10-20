Hub City Press to Receive $30,000 South Arts Resilience Fund Grant

Hub City Press has been approved for a $30,000 South Arts Resilience Fund Grant to facilitate and build a new system of manuscript acquisition, editing, and proofreading.

With support from The Andrew W. Mellon Foundation, the South Arts Resilience fund is supporting new, region-specific activities to build the long-term resiliency of arts organizations battling the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Through the South Arts Resilience Fund, significant grants have been made available to small- and mid-sized arts organizations with a history of visionary leadership and impact. This fund is one of several support mechanisms created by South Arts in an effort to be responsive to the needs of arts organizations across the region. South Arts continues to seek additional funds to further build the South Arts Resilience Fund and its grant-making capabilities as the pandemic and its effects continue to evolve.

“We are very proud to support Hub City Press,” said South Arts Director of Communications Ivan Schustak, “Their dedication to the literary arts is a vital asset to our region, and these funds will allow them to reimagine their work for their constituents.”

“This creates an opportunity for us to build Hub City Press into a more sustainable and resilient publisher by infusing it with literary talent appropriate to its potential and ambitions,” said Hub City Writers Project Executive Director Anne Waters. “We are so grateful to South Arts and The Andrew W. Mellon Foundation for funding our publishing efforts.”

Hub City Press is a leading independent publisher of fiction and non-fiction, based in Spartanburg, SC and founded in 1995. Focused on finding and spotlighting extraordinary new and unsung writers from the American South, Hub City’s curated list champions diverse authors and books that don’t fit into the commercial publishing landscape. The press has published over ninety high-caliber literary works, including novels, short stories, poetry, memoir, and books emphasizing the region’s culture and history. Hub City is interested in books with a strong sense of place and is committed to introducing a diverse roster of lesser-heard Southern voices.

For more information on projects included in the South Arts Resilience Fund grant announcement, visit www.southarts.org.