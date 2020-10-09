OneSpartanburg Announces Hire of Next Chief Tourism Development Officer

Timothy Bush, award-winning president and CEO of Louisiana’s Cajun Bayou Tourism, has been named Chief Tourism Development Officer at OneSpartanburg, Inc.

Bush replaces former Spartanburg Convention & Visitors Bureau executive Chris Jennings, who stepped down in Nov. 2019 to relocate closer to family after a decade of service.

Currently tasked with leading the destination marketing organization for Louisiana’s Lafourche Parish, Bush brings 16 years of tourism leadership experience to OneSpartanburg, Inc., Spartanburg’s newly consolidated business, economic and tourism development entity, which serves as the official destination marketing organization for the City and County of Spartanburg.

“Spartanburg is truly an emerging community and destination that has seen so much growth over the last five years. I felt that spirit when I visited during the selection process and I believe Spartanburg is poised for continued growth moving forward,” said Bush. “While COVID-19 has been challenging for us all, I am confident by working together with our industry partners and investors, we can push a strong recovery for Spartanburg that will support economic growth throughout Spartanburg County. I look forward to becoming a part of the OneSpartanburg, Inc. team and the community.”

Bush served the Lafourche Parish for more than five years, launching the Louisiana’s Cajun Bayou brand and exponentially growing leisure tourism, as well as spearheading efforts to drive investment to tourism product development. Bush has held leadership roles at Macon-Bibb Convention & Visitors Bureau in Georgia, and Louisiana’s Ruston Lincoln Convention & Visitors Bureau and Beauregard Tourist Commission.

“From the beginning, the Search Committee was impressed with the results secured under Timothy’s leadership,” said Allen Smith, president & CEO of OneSpartanburg, Inc. “His command of the sales and marketing processes will be essential to leading the local tourism industry through these challenging times.”

Spartanburg’s tourism industry has flourished in recent years, achieving five consecutive years of tax revenue growth, boasting some of the fastest hotel stock growth in South Carolina, gaining recognition as one of the top 10 coolest towns in America by Matador Network, and becoming host to notable sports tournaments including the USA Softball Junior Olympic Cup and the 2021 NCAA Division II Cross Country Regional Championships.

“We are confident that Timothy’s leadership will ignite Spartanburg’s tourism recovery efforts,” said Andrew Cajka, chair of OneSpartanburg, Inc.’s Tourism Advisory Board. “We look forward to welcoming the variety of leisure, sports and group visitors that will be attracted to Spartanburg under his leadership.”

OneSpartanburg, Inc. completed a competitive national search to identify its next tourism leader. Search committee members represented the County, City and private hospitality industry partners.

Bush is a Certified Destination Management Executive by Destinations International and a Travel Marketing Professional by the Southeast Tourism Society. Under his leadership, Louisiana’s Cajun Bayou Tourism was named 2018 Outstanding CVB of the Year by the Louisiana Travel Association.

