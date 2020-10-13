OneSpartanburg Recognizes 101st Class of Annual Award Winners in Virtual Celebration

Assuming the role of the Spartanburg Area Chamber of Commerce, newly-announced development organization OneSpartanburg recognized its 101st class of annual awardees at a virtual event.

The organization announced 24 awardees, including the Small Business of the Year, the Economic Futures Award and the Tourism Person of the Year, representing the organization’s primary functions.

“It is always important to reflect on the progress Spartanburg is making, and recognize the businesses and people creating impact countywide,” said OneSpartanburg, Inc. President and CEO Allen Smith.

The 2020 awardees are as follows: