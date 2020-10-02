Proud Mary Theatre Opens Fourth Season With The Laramie Project

Proud Mary Theatre Company will launch its fourth season on October 6 with the 20th anniversary production of The Laramie Project, the powerful and award-winning play by Moisés Kaufman and members of the Tectonic Theater Project about the murder of gay college student Matthew Shepard in 1998.

The Laramie Project is the company’s first full in-person production since February 2020. All rehearsals have been virtual but the project is being filmed for streaming purposes without an audience and within strict social distance parameters at their performance space at the Artists Collective Spartanburg.

Proud Mary Theatre was the first theatre in the Upstate to adapt to a virtual play model during the pandemic with some 14 Virtual readings of new works with many by local playwrights, as well as popular published plays in quasi-Zoom/Live productions of The Men From the Boys (the sequel to The Boys in the Band) and Sordid Lives.

The Laramie Project will be presented as a Virtual Multimedia Experience available for streaming Tuesday, October 6, 2020 on the 22nd anniversary of Matthew Shepard in Laramie, Wyoming, and ending on October 12, the day Shepard died and became a martyr for hate crime legislation and the gay rights movement in the United States.

Directed by Ben Dawkins, The Laramie Project features an amazing diverse cast of 14 amazing Upstate actors in some 60 roles: Ryan Barry, Michele Colletti, Ava Davis, Jonathan Davis, Kelly Davis, Doug Egge, Samantha Eyler, Darryl Harmon, Jim Huber, Dave LaPage, Rebecca Schledwitz, Tyler Smith, Audrey Waldrop and Chase Wolfe. Ashley Zimmerman is stage manager.

There is a suggested donation of $10 for unlimited streaming. More info is available at proudmarytheatre.com.