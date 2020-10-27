SiriusXM With 1-Year All-Access Subscription Standard on All 2021 BMW Automobiles

BMW has announced that SiriusXM with a 1-year All-Access subscription is now standard on all 2021 BMW automobiles sold in the U.S.

The standard availability of SiriusXM is part of a new agreement between SiriusXM and the BMW Group that extends the relationship between the companies through the 2026 calendar year.

Additionally, many new 2021 BMW models also feature SiriusXM with 360L, SiriusXM’s most advanced audio entertainment platform that combines satellite and streaming content delivery into a single in-vehicle entertainment experience. Available on the 2 Series Gran Coupe, 3 Series, 4 Series, 5 Series, 8 Series, X3, X4, X5, X6, X7 and Z4 Roadsters, SiriusXM with 360L expands audio entertainment options for the BMW owner by offering new features and listening options in and out of their vehicle. The 1-year SiriusXM All-Access subscription on 2021 BMW also allows for listening on the SiriusXM app on mobile devices and on connected home devices.

First available on BMW models in 2002, SiriusXM has been an important and well-received part of the integrated entertainment services offered to BMW customers. With standard SiriusXM across the lineup, drivers and their passengers gain access to an extensive selection of ad-free music, plus sports, wide-ranging entertainment and news, giving them countless options.

“BMW delivers their customers a premium experience every time out on the road. We’re very proud that SiriusXM has been a popular feature of that in-vehicle experience dating back to the earliest days of satellite radio in 2002,” said Rodney Pickett, SVP, Automotive Partnerships, for SiriusXM. “[W]e are truly excited that our relationship continues to grow, as we announce that SiriusXM will be standard on all BMW Group vehicles, ensuring all of their customers can enjoy our premium programming content for many years to come.”

“In-vehicle technology and entertainment have become as important to BMW drivers as the performance and handling of their new automobiles.” said Monika D. Reimel, Head of BMW Aftersales Business Development. “BMW was one of the first manufacturers to offer SiriusXM in our automobiles (2002) and … we are excited to not only include SiriusXM as a standard feature in all of our 2021 models but also combine it with one of the longest initial subscription periods (1-year) in the industry. This new agreement with SiriusXM offers immediate benefits to our enthusiastic customers.”

Offering entertainment options is as critical to us as offering a choice of how you wish to interact with your vehicle to make driving your BMW an exciting experience every single day. This premium experience is what our agreement with SiriusXM brings to the enthusiastic BMW owners.”

Future Software Services and Updates

BMW vehicles that feature SiriusXM with 360L will be equipped to receive software updates that will allow BMW owners and lessees to receive the latest features from SiriusXM. One expected future software update will enable 360L’s newest feature, Personalized Stations Powered by Pandora. With Personalized Stations Powered by Pandora, drivers can create their own ad-free music stations based on the artist they are listening to, then give songs a thumbs up or thumbs down within the SiriusXM service, or even skip songs, to create their own personal channel that plays more of what they want.

Prepared by BMW.