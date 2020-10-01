South Carolina Announces COVID-19 Update for Sept. 30th

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced on Sept. 30 a total of 197 new confirmed cases and 53 new probable cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, 21 additional confirmed deaths and 1 new probable death.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 143,623, probable cases to 4,319, confirmed deaths to 3,186, and 192 probable deaths.

Confirmed and probable cases: please click here.

Confirmed and probable deaths: please click here.

This update’s low number of new cases is due to a temporary reporting delay of electronic lab results as the SCDHEC makes improvements to its internal database for tracking test results, both COVID-19 test results and other disease test results. Individuals who have positive test results for COVID-19 are being notified of their results by their health care provider.

SC DHECreceive test results multiple ways. The 250 cases (197 confirmed and 53 probable) reported on Sept. 30 are from results reported to DHEC by email and fax. The internal update is addressing electronic lab result reports only.

Who Should Get Tested?

If you are out and about in the community, around others, or not able to socially distance or wear a mask, the SCDHEC recommends that you get tested at least once a month.

Routine testing allows public health workers to diagnose those who are asymptomatic and interrupt the ongoing spread of the virus. Learn more about who should get tested here.

457 Testing Opportunities Available Statewide

Testing for COVID-19 is essential because it helps identify people who are infected with the virus, whether or not they have symptoms.

DHEC is working with community partners to set up mobile testing clinics and make testing available in communities across the state. Currently, there are 175 mobile testing events scheduled through October 31 and there are 282 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities across the state. Find a testing clinic or event near you at scdhec.gov/covid19testing.

Testing in South Carolina

As of Sept. 29th, a total of 1,423,162 tests have been conducted in the state. See a detailed breakdown of tests in South Carolina on the Data and Projections webpage. DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days a week, and the Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24-48 hours.

Percent Positive

The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC yesterday statewide was 1,252 (not including antibody tests) and the percent positive was 15.7%.

Hospital Bed OccupancyHospitals report their information each day to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services by way of TeleTracking, and that same reporting is also provided to DHEC. Hospitals report their information each day to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services by way of TeleTracking, and that same reporting is also provided to DHEC. Click here to view data from Sept. 30’s TeleTracking report. COVID-19 Information For the latest information related to COVID-19 visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health. *As new information is provided to the department, some changes in cases may occur. Cases are reported based on the person’s county of residence, as it is provided to the department. DHEC’s COVID-19 map will adjust to reflect any reclassified cases.