Southwest Airlines Announces New Nonstop GSP Service to Houston-Hobby

Southwest Airlines recently announced plans to offer new nonstop service from Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport (GSP) to Houston (HOU).

Southwest will offer the only nonstop service to the William P. Hobby International Airport, which will provide easy connections to top destinations in the western U.S. and access to dozens of additional domestic and international destinations via Houston.

The new service which will operate on Monday, Thursday, Friday, and Sunday begins on November 5, 2020.

“Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport remains poised for growth, in spite of complications due to the coronavirus pandemic,” said Dave Edwards, President and CEO of GSP. “We are pleased that Southwest Airlines continues to see opportunity in the Upstate and we are thrilled that travelers across the region will have more options to enjoy Southwest’s low fares and quality service.”

Flights will operate on 143-seat Boeing 737-700 aircraft. Tickets for November flights can be purchased now at southwest.com. Future months will be available soon.

The new service to Houston complements the airline’s existing daily nonstop flights to Atlanta, GA and Baltimore, MD.

“[This] announcement is another sign of Southwest Airlines’ continued commitment to GSP and the communities we serve. We’re excited to offer this much sought-after nonstop destination for our passengers and improved access to the places they visit most,” said Scott Carr, GSP’s Vice President of Commercial Business and Communications.

