Spartanburg Businesses Commit to Helping Stop the Spread of COVID-19

In addition to following CDC and SC DHEC industry-specific guidelines, many Spartanburg businesses have signed a pledge to safely “Bring Back the ‘Burg.”

Businesses who sign the “Bring Back the ‘Burg” pledge have committed to following several additional safety measures, including:

Screen Team Members: Monitoring employee health before each shift

Wear Masks: All staff will wear face coverings when social distancing is not possible

Hand Safety: Hand sanitizers and wash stations are available

Clean Environment: Cleaning thoroughly between guests

Provide Space: Following social distancing and capacity guidelines

The following Spartanburg businesses have signed the pledge so far:

Accommodations:

AC Hotel Spartanburg

Auden Upstate

Clevedale Historic Inn and Gardens

Hampton Inn & Suites – Spartanburg

Hilton Garden Inn – Spartanburg

Marriott Spartanburg

Residence Inn Spartanburg-Westgate

Corporations & Industry:

A.A. Courier & Sons Heating, Cooling & Generator Repair

AFL

Barnet Development

Bondtex, Inc.

CINTAS

Clayton Construction Company

CMC Recycling

Contec, Inc.

Custom Performance Engineering

DRÄXLMAIER Group

Duke Energy

Eaton Corporation

Greer CPW

Interstate Mechanical & Millwright Inc.

Kimura Inc

McGillicuddy Concrete

Meyco Pool Covers

Milliken & Company

M.S. Companies, LLC

Omega Chemicals, Inc.

OTO Development, Inc.

PET Dairy

Regional Utility Services

RDI-USA, Inc.

Secondary Solutions, Inc.

Siemens

Sun Paper Company

Upstate Laser Services

Upstate Workforce Board

Waldrop, Inc.

Waste Industries- GFL Environmental

Healthcare:

Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System

BenchMark Physical Therapy

Better Beginnings

Breath of Life CPR, Health and Wellness, LLC

Comfort Keepers

Davis Audiology

Griswold Home Care

Hearing Healthcare Center

Home Instead Senior Care

The Inverness at Spartanburg

New Day Clubhouse

Palmetto Proactive Healthcare

Surgery Center at Pelham

Visions Medical Health Care



Food & Beverage:

Blue Moon Specialty Foods

Bond Street Wines

Ciclops Cyderi & Brewery

CityRange Steakhouse

Converse Deli

Cribb’s Kitchen

Delaney’s Irish Pub

Downtown Deli and Donuts

Ed’s All Purpose Seasoning and Rub LLC

Eggs Up Grill

FR8yard

Fratellos Restaurant

Groucho’s Deli Spartanburg

Growler Haus Spartanburg

Harvest House

Health in Hand Juice & Smoothie Bar

Hub City Scoops

Lime Leaf Cafe

Little River Roasting

Local F.I.G.

Mezcal

Monsoon Noodle House

Monster Subs Downtown Spartanburg

RJ Rockers Brewery & Restaurant

Rocky Moo

Spartanburg Meat Processing Co.

Spill the Beans

Starbucks Downtown Spartanburg

Texas Roadhouse

The Crepe Factory

The Kennedy

The Spice and Tea Exchange

Vito’s Pizza

Wild Wing Cafe

Willy Taco

Experiences:

Chapman Cultural Center

The Children’s Museum of the Upstate-Spartanburg

TJC Gallery



Nonprofit & Education:

Artists Collective | Spartanburg

Beats and Blessings

Brothers Restoring Urban Hope, Inc.

Cancer Association of Spartanburg & Cherokee Counties, Inc.

Charles Lea Center

Charles Lea Center Foundation

Converse College

Girl Scouts of South Carolina – Mountains to Midlands

Grace Community Impact Center

Lifelong Learning at Wofford

Mary Black Foundation

Mobile Meals of Spartanburg

OneSpartanburg, Inc.

Piedmont Community Action, Inc.

Project HOPE Foundation

SC Test Prep

Sherman College of Chiropractic

Spartanburg Methodist College

Spartanburg Academic Movement

Spartanburg County Foundation

Spartanburg Little Theatre

Spartanburg Science Center

TOTAL Ministries

Triple Tree Aerodome

United Way of the Piedmont

USC Upstate ACHIEVE Program

USC Upstate

VCOM-Carolinas Campus

Wofford College Bookstore

Retail:

Baehr Feet Shoe Boutique

Blueberries Plus

Carolina Cash Co

Christmas Hill Tree Farm

Clothes Mentor

Hub City Runners

Hub City Writers Project

Hodge Floors

Market on Main

Olive and Then Some

Paisley Paw

Pink On Main

Remember This

Showoffs Kids Boutique

Smith’s Drug Store

The Local Hiker

The Urban Planter

Two Cumberland

Two Doors Down Boutique

Wild Birds Unlimited

Young Office

Personal Services:

A&B Barbershop

ANEW Massage, LLC

Anne & K African Hair Braiding

Beautiful Creations CDC, LLC

Carpenter Tax Associates LLC

Carolina Foothills Federal Credit Union

CycleBar Spartanburg

Dream Vacations

Facez by Cynthia

Fosters Beauty and Barber LLC

Hair It Is Inc.

Hair Etc.

Jennifer on Mane Salon

Lemon Peel

Live Fit Now LLC

Masters Credit Services

Master’s Mark Dry Cleaners

Park National Bank

Purpose Financial, Inc.

Studio Rejuvenate

Superior Clean Power Washing Services, LLC

YMA Wealth Management Group

Professional Services:

Angelica Foster

Bi-Lingual Secretary

Bloom Hair Lounge

Brando Brand Recognition & Awards

Coldwell Banker Caine

Contingent Resource Solutions, LLC

Express Employment Professionals

FASTSIGNS

GOS

Good Life Financial Advisors

Interchange Staffing Services LLC

JoneCraft Restaurant & Hospitality Recruiters, Ltd Co

Launch Something

LegalShield Business Solutions

McMillan Pazdan Smith Architecture

Mid-South Management Co. Inc.

N.E.S.S.A in Your Neighborhood

Productions Unlimited, Inc.

Pulliam Investment Co., Inc.

SC Works of the Greater Upstate

WJ Partners

Other Products & Services:

Atchison Transportation Services, Inc.

Atchison Enterprises

Infinite supply company

Kelly Moving

Kidz in Motion Transportation Services

Miss Marion’s School of Dance

River Rock Tire

Rockie Bull Allstate Insurance Agent

Upstate Auto Electric

VuL Inc.

Own a Spartanburg business? Make your commitment at BringingBacktheBurg.com.

List last updated on October 1, 2020. Visit BringingBacktheBurg.com for additional information and updates.

