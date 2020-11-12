Call Before You Dig

Landscaping projects can involve some major digging – a terrace, retaining wall, drainage lines, even planting a large tree. Before you bring in the trenching or excavating equipment, do you know where all your utility and water lines are? Even a mattock or shovel can sever a cable.

To be on the safe side, public utilities are glad to come out and mark underground utilities. All it takes is one phone call to the South Carolina One Call Center at 811 within SC.

Before you call, be prepared with the following information:

the name of your subdivision, if you are in one

the nearest cross-street

if there will be any blasting

if you are within 1/4 mile of a railroad

when the work will start

what kind of work you are planning

For a normal notice, the locate request must be entered into the 811 system three full business days, not including the day the notice was submitted, before digging may begin. Note that only the public utilities up to your meters will be marked. They will not locate your private septic lines or the water lines past the meter. Also be aware that the marking may not be exact and they don’t tell you the depth of the lines, so you will need to use caution close to the markings.