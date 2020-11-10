Celebrating Thanksgiving Safely

As many people in the United States begin to plan for fall and winter holiday celebrations, the CDC is offering the following considerations to help protect individuals and their families, friends, and communities from COVID-19.

When planning to host a holiday celebration, you should assess current COVID-19 levels in your community to determine whether to postpone, cancel, or limit the number of attendees.

CDC’s General considerations for fall and winter holidays

People who should not attend in-person holiday celebrations:

People with or exposed to COVID-19

Do not host or participate in any in-person festivities if you or anyone in your household:

Has been diagnosed with COVID-19 and has not met the criteria for when it is safe to be around others

Has symptoms of COVID-19

Is waiting for COVID-19 viral test results

May have been exposed to someone with COVID-19 in the last 14 days

Is at increased risk of severe illness from COVID-19

People at increased risk for severe illness

If you are at increased risk of severe illness from COVID-19, or live or work with someone at increased risk of severe illness, you should:

Avoid in-person gatherings with people who do not live in your household.

Avoid larger gatherings and consider attending activities that pose lower risk (as described throughout this page) if you decide to attend an in-person gathering with people who do not live in your household.

Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving is a time when many families travel long distances to celebrate together. Travel increases the chance of getting and spreading the virus that causes COVID-19. Staying home is the best way to protect yourself and others. If you must travel, be informed of the risks involved.

Lower risk activities

Having a small dinner with only people who live in your household

Preparing traditional family recipes for family and neighbors, especially those at higher risk of severe illness from COVID-19, and delivering them in a way that doesn’t involve contact with others

Having a virtual dinner and sharing recipes with friends and family

Shopping online rather than in person on the day after Thanksgiving or the next Monday

Watching sports events, parades, and movies from home

Moderate risk activities

Having a small outdoor dinner with family and friends who live in your community Lower your risk by following CDC’s recommendations on hosting gatherings or cook-outs.

Visiting pumpkin patches or orchards where people use hand sanitizer before touching pumpkins or picking apples, wearing masks is encouraged or enforced, and people are able to maintain social distancing

Attending a small outdoor sports events with safety precautions in place

Higher risk activities

Avoid these higher risk activities to help prevent the spread of the virus that causes COVID-19:

Going shopping in crowded stores just before, on, or after Thanksgiving

Participating or being a spectator at a crowded race

Attending crowded parades

Using alcohol or drugs, which can cloud judgement and increase risky behaviors

Attending large indoor gatherings with people from outside of your household

More Information

Prepared by the CDC.