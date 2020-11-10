Children’s Cancer Partners of the Carolinas to Host Virtual Fundraiser Nov. 16th

Children’s Cancer Partners of the Carolinas (CCP) is pleased to announce its newest event, Taste of Thankfulness, a stay-at-home culinary experience event to be held Monday, November 16.

The event will be livestreamed from The Kennedy located in downtown Spartanburg, SC. The esteemed chef of the evening is Chef Jamie Cribb from The Kennedy, and the event host is nationally recognized television broadcast and personality Tyler Ryan of Columbia, SC.

The main event will take place virtually from 7:00 pm to 9:00 pm. This event will feature recipes that will help with your holiday menus, as guests cook alongside Chef Cribb. The evening will feature four savory small plate recipes including a twist on a holiday favorite with wine provided by Blue Marlin of Columbia and dessert from Caroline’s Cakes of Spartanburg that will feature its famous “melt-in-your-mouth” caramel icing. In addition, guests will enjoy musical entertainment and hear stories of hope from CCP families and supporters.

With your ticket purchase of $150, you will receive a box for two filled with food, wine, dessert, and more so you can participate in this exclusive holiday-themed culinary experience with Chef Jamie Cribb to help kick-off the holiday season, while you participate safely from home!

CCP serves children battling cancer throughout the Carolinas. Established in 2001, CCP helps overcome the enormous challenges of treatment access and financial needs, providing funds for travel expenses, lodging, and meals away from home. With only nine pediatric cancer treatment locations in the two states, families must often travel great distances for lifesaving treatment, sometimes to New York, Houston or beyond. CCP currently serves over 1,200 families that are facing childhood cancer. By providing the assistance they need, families can focus on their child during their cancer journey.

Tickets and sponsor opportunities are available at childrenscancerpartners.org/events/a-taste-of-thankfulness. Proceeds raised from the Taste of Thankfulness event will directly impact Carolina children on their cancer journey.