Clemson Extension Announces 5th Annual Ag Outlook Conference

With all the problems 2020 brought, you may wonder what 2021 has in store. The forecast – as far as agriculture goes – will be addressed during the 5th Annual South Carolina Ag Outlook Conference.

The conference takes place online from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Nov. 20. Cost is $35. To register or for more information, go to 5th Annual South Carolina Ag Outlook Conference on Eventbrite.com.

Nathan Smith, director of the Clemson Cooperative Extension Service Agribusiness Program, said several experts are lined up to discuss opportunities and threats for the financial success of South Carolina producers in relation to market disruptions caused by the pandemic.

“We will have presentations on corn, cotton, peanuts, soybeans, wheat, beef cattle, trade and meat processing in South Carolina,” Smith said. “We’ll even talk about mental health issues some people may be experiencing right now.”

The agenda for this year’s conference includes an outlook for cotton and peanuts by Smith, followed by an outlook for corn, soybean and small grains by Scott Mickey, Clemson Extension associate for farm finance and marketing. Adam Kantrovich, Extension associate professor of agribusiness, will talk about the trade situation and guest speaker David Kohl of Virginia Tech will give an economic outlook.

Tom Dobbins, Clemson Extension director and associate dean for outreach, and Kathy Coleman, director of the Clemson Sandhill Research and Extension Center, will give updates from their programs.

Afternoon sessions begin with an outlook on weather by Eric Snodgrass of Nutrien Ag Solutions. Steve Richards, Clemson agribusiness Master Extension associate, will discuss South Carolina meat processing and oyster farming industries, followed by an outlook for beef cattle and pork by Bernt Nelson, Extension associate for farm management. Matt Fischer, area agribusiness agent for Pickens County, will address South Carolina cow-calf cost and returns.

The virtual meeting concludes with discussions of farm stress and mental health.

Presentations will be recorded for registrants unable to attend the live conference.

For registration information, contact Trey Buckelew at [email protected] or (803) 427-2408.

“This conference is designed for agricultural lenders and agribusiness professionals but we invite everyone who is interested in South Carolina agriculture to attend and learn what is in store for 2021,” Smith said. “This will be a great opportunity to network and get a jump start on planning for next year.”

Written by Denise Attaway, Clemson University College of Agriculture, Forestry and Life Sciences; Public Service and Agriculture.