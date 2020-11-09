Converse College Announces Tuition Freeze for 2021-22 Academic Year

Converse College recently announced to its students that it will freeze the tuition rate for the 2021-22 academic year.

“With many facing financial challenges during the COVID-19 global pandemic, we recognize that our students and their families have made a significant investment and commitment to a Converse education, and we want to make sure that we are providing them with an outstanding educational experience at the most affordable price possible,” said Krista L. Newkirk, Converse President. “We want them to continue with their Converse education, which is personalized and includes experiential learning opportunities that are not found at most institutions.”

Converse’s tuition is 53% below the national average for private college tuition and comparable to other public institutions once their fees are included. This competitive rate is attributed to Converse’s commitment to the highest standard of academic excellence, coupled with prudent fiscal management, a push for continued enrollment growth, and the college’s priority on the affordability of its students’ private college education.

Scholarships and financial aid from Converse’s endowed funds and the contributions to the college’s Annual Fund by generous Converse alumni and friends provide further scholarships and financial support for its students. To meet Converse’s contractual requirements with vendors, room and board rates for 2021-22 will increase 3% to $11,948.

