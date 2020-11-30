Greenville Drive to Host Homeplate Holiday Brunch on Saturday, Dec. 5th

Enjoy a delicious, chef-inspired brunch on the field this holiday season at the Greenville Drive’s Homeplate Holiday Brunch!

There will be two brunches on Saturday, Dec. 5th: one at 10:00 am and another at 11:00 am. Select the reservation time that best fits your schedule and enjoy an hour on beautiful Fluor Field at a private table for you and your group.

Afterwards, head to the concourse level to spend time in the Winter Wonderland doing fun activities and crafts, getting pictures taken with Reedy Clause, and more!

Tickets are just $20 each ($10 for children 8 and under). Reserve your family’s spot on the official ticketing website before these limited seats disappear.

Please note, that for the safety of guests and staff, the following safety measures have been put in place for this event:

Masks are required at all times unless at your table eating.

All guests will have their temperature taken at the gate.

All adults (18+ years old) must sign the Drive’s Covid-19 waiver.

All tables on the field will be spaced more than 6 feet apart.

The Brunch Buffet will be served by Drive staff (in masks, gloves, and behind plexiglass) and all tables will be cleaned and sanitized between reservations

Visit the Greenville Drive website for more info.