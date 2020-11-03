Spartanburg Businesses Commit to Helping Stop the Spread of COVID-19

In addition to following CDC and SC DHEC industry-specific guidelines, many Spartanburg businesses have signed a pledge to safely “Bring Back the ‘Burg.”
Businesses who sign the “Bring Back the ‘Burg” pledge have committed to following several additional safety measures, including:
- Screen Team Members: Monitoring employee health before each shift
- Wear Masks: All staff will wear face coverings when social distancing is not possible
- Hand Safety: Hand sanitizers and wash stations are available
- Clean Environment: Cleaning thoroughly between guests
- Provide Space: Following social distancing and capacity guidelines
The following Spartanburg businesses have signed the pledge so far:
Accommodations:
AC Hotel Spartanburg
Auden Upstate
Clevedale Historic Inn and Gardens
Hampton Inn & Suites – Spartanburg
Hilton Garden Inn – Spartanburg
Marriott Spartanburg
Residence Inn Spartanburg-Westgate
Corporations & Industry:
A.A. Courier & Sons Heating, Cooling & Generator Repair
AFL
Barnet Development
Bondtex, Inc.
Cintas
Clayton Construction Company
CMC Recycling
Contec, Inc.
Custom Performance Engineering
DRÄEXLMAIER Group
Duke Energy
Eaton Corporation
Greer CPW
Interstate Mechanical & Millwright Inc.
Kimura Inc
McGillicuddy Concrete
Meyco Pool Covers
Milliken & Company
M.S. Companies, LLC
Omega Chemicals, Inc.
OTO Development, Inc.
PET Dairy
Regional Utility Services
RDI-USA, Inc.
Secondary Solutions, Inc.
Siemens
Sun Paper Company
Upstate Laser Services
Upstate Workforce Board
Waldrop, Inc.
Waste Industries- GFL Environmental
Healthcare:
BenchMark Physical Therapy
Better Beginnings
Breath of Life CPR, Health and Wellness, LLC
Comfort Keepers
Core Care Medical, LLC
Davis Audiology
Griswold Home Care
Hearing Healthcare Center
Home Instead Senior Care
The Inverness at Spartanburg
New Day Clubhouse
Palmetto Proactive Healthcare
Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System
Surgery Center at Pelham
Visions Medical Health Care
Food & Beverage:
Blue Moon Specialty Foods
Bond Street Wines
Ciclops Cyderi & Brewery
CityRange Steakhouse
Converse Deli
Cribb’s Kitchen
Delaney’s Irish Pub
Downtown Deli and Donuts
Ed’s All Purpose Seasoning and Rub LLC
Eggs Up Grill
FR8yard
Fratello’s Restaurant
Groucho’s Deli Spartanburg
Growler Haus Spartanburg
Harvest House
Health in Hand Juice & Smoothie Bar
Hub City Scoops
Lime Leaf Cafe
Little River Roasting
Local F.I.G.
Mezcal
Monsoon Noodle House
Monster Subs Downtown Spartanburg
Rapid Fired Pizza
RJ Rockers Brewery & Restaurant
Rocky Moo
Spartanburg Meat Processing Co.
Spill the Beans
Starbucks Downtown Spartanburg
Texas Roadhouse
The Crepe Factory
The Kennedy
The Spice and Tea Exchange
Vito’s Pizza
Wild Wing Cafe
Willy Taco
Experiences:
Chapman Cultural Center
The Children’s Museum of the Upstate-Spartanburg
TJC Gallery
Nonprofit & Education:
Artists Collective | Spartanburg
Beats and Blessings
Brothers Restoring Urban Hope, Inc.
Cancer Association of Spartanburg & Cherokee Counties, Inc.
Charles Lea Center
Charles Lea Center Foundation
Converse College
Girl Scouts of South Carolina – Mountains to Midlands
Grace Community Impact Center
Lifelong Learning at Wofford
Mary Black Foundation
Mobile Meals of Spartanburg
OneSpartanburg, Inc.
Piedmont Community Action, Inc.
Project HOPE Foundation
SC Test Prep
Sherman College of Chiropractic
Spartanburg Methodist College
Spartanburg Academic Movement
Spartanburg County Foundation
Spartanburg Little Theatre
Spartanburg Science Center
TOTAL Ministries
Triple Tree Aerodrome
United Way of the Piedmont
USC Upstate ACHIEVE Program
USC Upstate
VCOM-Carolinas Campus
Wofford College Bookstore
Retail:
Baehr Feet Shoe Boutique
Blueberries Plus
Carolina Cash Co
Christmas Hill Tree Farm
Clothes Mentor
Hub City Runners
Hub City Writers Project
Hodge Floors
Market on Main
Olive and Then Some
Paisley Paw
Pink On Main
Remember This
Showoffs Kids Boutique
Smith’s Drug Store
The Local Hiker
The Urban Planter
Two Cumberland
Two Doors Down Boutique
Wild Birds Unlimited
Young Office
Personal Services:
A&B Barbershop
ANEW Massage, LLC
Anne & K African Hair Braiding
Beautiful Creations CDC, LLC
Carpenter Tax Associates LLC
Carolina Foothills Federal Credit Union
CycleBar Spartanburg
Dream Vacations
Facez by Cynthia
Fosters Beauty and Barber LLC
Hair It Is Inc.
Hair Etc.
Jennifer on Mane Salon
Lemon Peel
Live Fit Now LLC
Masters Credit Consultants
Master’s Mark Dry Cleaners
Park National Bank
Purpose Financial, Inc.
Studio Rejuvenate
Superior Clean Power Washing Services, LLC
YMA Wealth Management Group
Professional Services:
Angelica Foster
Bi-Lingual Secretary
Bloom Hair Lounge
Brando Brand Recognition & Awards
Coldwell Banker Caine
Contingent Resource Solutions, LLC
Express Employment Professionals
FASTSIGNS
GOS
Good Life Financial Advisors
Interchange Staffing Services LLC
JoneCraft Restaurant & Hospitality Recruiters, Ltd Co
Launch Something
LegalShield Business Solutions
McMillan Pazdan Smith Architecture
Mid-South Management Co. Inc.
N.E.S.S.A in Your Neighborhood
Productions Unlimited, Inc.
Pulliam Investment Co., Inc.
SC Works of the Greater Upstate
WJ Partners
Other Products & Services:
Artisan Living Addison Place
Artisan Living Greene Creek
Atchison Transportation Services, Inc.
Atchison Enterprises
Infinite Supply Company
Kelly Moving
Kidz in Motion Transportation Services
Miss Marion’s School of Dance
River Rock Tire
Rockie Bull Allstate Insurance Agent
Upstate Auto Electric
VuL Inc.
Own a Spartanburg business? Make your commitment at BringingBacktheBurg.com.
List last updated on November 2, 2020. Visit BringingBacktheBurg.com for additional information and updates.